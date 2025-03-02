"No one in their right mind agrees" - MLB insider slams controversial Shohei Ohtani claim from top NFL prospect Travis Hunter

Top NFL prospect Travis Hunter believes that being a two-way superstar in baseball, like Shohei Ohtani, is an easier task than being a two-way player in football. However, veteran MLB insider Jon Heyman flatly quashed the claims of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, saying that it won't be logical to agree with the comments of the 21-year-old.

Travis Hunter is a two-way superstar for the Colorado Buffaloes and is widely touted to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 Draft. He has played both as a cornerback and a wide receiver for the Buffaloes, coached by Deion Sanders, who played in the NFL as well as the MLB. Hunter is also the only player in college football to be named the best defensive performer and the most outstanding receiver.

On Saturday, Travis Hunter was asked by a reporter at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis whether he or Shohei Ohtani have had the more difficult role, with both being two-way players in their respective sports.

"Probably me and what I do in football (is more impressive) because it's a lot on your body. Ohtani, he's a great player, but you got to do a lot in football," Hunter replied.

Jon Heyman offered a blunt response to the comments with a tweet.

"No. No one in their right mind agrees with that."

Although Travis Hunter seems to have a good case for his claims, he would probably not have many agreeing with him. Shohei Ohtani arguably has a more versatile set of skills, which includes hitting, pitching and running, while he also has been performing at an elite level for a lengthier period than Hunter.

Dodgers manager expects regression in offensive production from Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in his first spring training game for the Dodgers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani is on course to making his return to a major league mound this season following his rehab from the elbow surgery underwent in 2023.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager believes the two-way superstar might not replicate the astronomical offensive statistics from his 2024 campaign because he will resume pitching.

"I think he can be as productive but I don't think he's going to get the same number of at-bats, plate appearances, given that he's going to be pitching. I don't think he's going to steal as many bases, just appreciating the fact that he does need to pitch and saving his legs," Roberts said.

Ohtani was named the unanimous 2024 National League MVP after posting the first 50-50 season in MLB history, with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. He had also won two MVP titles in the American League during his six-year spell with the Los Angeles Angels.

