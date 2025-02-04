"No one works harder than Justin Verlander" - Ex-Yankees coach refuses to bet against 41-year-old superstar

Three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander joined the San Francisco Giants for the 2025 season after signing a one-year, $15 million deal last month. Verlander is coming off of the least productive season of his career, and this may well turn out to be the final campaign of the 41-year-old right-hander.

Former New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey doesn't feel Justin Verlander is ready to hang up his boots just yet. Casey stated that Verlander has been working extremely hard on his training since he entered the major leagues to make sure he would be able to pitch at a high level even into his forties.

Sean Casey played eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before spending two seasons as a teammate with Justin Verlander at the Detroit Tigers. He is currently the co-host of The Mayor's Office podcast and gave his thoughts on the show this Monday.

"I played with Verlander for two years, his rookie year and his next year. No one works as hard as Verlander," Casey said. "The way he prepares his body. Look how lean he is. He conditions between starts. He's good at mentally preparing himself for the lineup that he faces.

"You're not pitching until your forties unless you prepare at an elite level, and Verlander does that," Casey added. "That's why those guys are still around. Don't forget, Verlander won a Cy Young in 2022. That's not that long ago."

Verlander had joined the New York Mets on a two-year, $86.7 million deal following his third Cy Young-winning season before returning to the Houston Astros within a few months.

Justin Verlander is gong to pitch well in that park in San Francisco: Sean Casey

Justin Verlander won his third Cy Young in 2022 at the age of 39 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Following his short stint with the New York Mets, Justin Verlander returns for a second bite at the National League after agreeing to his deal with the San Francisco Giants. Sean Casey believes the veteran right-hander should do quite well in the pitcher-friendly environment of Oracle Park.

"I think Verlander is going to pitch well in that park in San Francisco," Casey said. "That's going to bode well for him. That was probably a factor in him going to that park."

Verlander made just 17 starts for the Houston Astros last year, the fewest of his 19-year career barring the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He produced only 74 strikeouts in 90.1 innings and posted a 5-6 record with a 5.48 ERA.

