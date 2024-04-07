"No Shohei, no problem"; "They look good so far, bit surprising" - Angel fans excited as Reid Detmers helps the team move past Red Sox with a 2-1 win

On the back of impressive pitching from Reid Detmers, the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday.

He pitched six innings for one run on three hits and one walk. The 24-year-old struck out 12 batters, marking the third time he has achieved such a feat in his career.

Sighting the Angels’ impressive victory, fans were quick to react to the tweet sharing the game results by the MLB official Twitter account.

Fans were surprised to see the Los Angeles Angels in top form, with many expressing appreciation for their win while also praising Reid Detmers.

“The Angels look somewhat good so far actually, bit surprising,” a fan wrote.

“MLB is sleeping on the halos. Awesome young talent, fantastic coaching staff and Ohtani drama in the rear view,” another fan wrote.

“Reid Detmers is a DAWG,” a user wrote.

Another point of discussion among Angels fans was the team’s performance in the absence of Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani.

“No Shohei, no problem,” a comment reads.

“Ohtani was always the problem. Angels above .500 and on fire!!” another comment reads.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was a key player for the Los Angeles Angels, who signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season.

“You just got to keep it going and keep your confidence high," said Reid Detmers after earning the win

Reid Detmers had a strong start to the 2024 season. He has won two games (2-0) this season with a 1.64 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11 innings, but he understands that there is still a long road ahead.

“The first two starts have been pretty good but you just got to keep it going and keep your confidence high. Obviously, there’s gonna be ups and downs but I came into this year just telling myself, ‘There’s also the next one,'” Detmers said (via MLB.com).

“Making about 32 starts, it’s about on to the next one and that’s my mindset this year.”

Detmers is bouncing back from a struggling 2023 season with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts and 148 ⅔ innings.

