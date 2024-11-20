  • home icon
"No way Juan Soto goes to the Mets now" - Fans react as NY side ropes in ex-Rays outfielder

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Nov 20, 2024 16:14 GMT
Fans react as NY side ropes in ex-Rays outfielder

The New York Mets swung a move for an outfielder during the MLB offseason, but it wasn't Juan Soto, at least not yet. The Mets exchanged reliever Eric Orze for Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri.

While this move doesn't tie up any of the money they aimed to spend in free agency or preclude them from the Soto sweepstakes, it does have some fans pondering if the Mets will still go full-blast after Soto.

[DiComo] Source: The Mets have acquired outfielder Jose Siri from the Rays for reliever Eric Orze. byu/ttam23 inbaseball
This move sparked discussion amongst fans on Reddit on Tuesday.

Comment byu/ttam23 from discussion inbaseball
"J _ _ _ S _ _ _ to the Mets as we all predicted," one wrote.
"Siri's dog is named Juan Soto. Congrats, Mets fans," another wrote.
"If you’re a team about to sign Soto trading for Siri makes perfect sense," another wrote.
"Biggest outfield acquisition for them this offseason," one wrote.
Comment byu/ttam23 from discussion inbaseball

Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil (utility) make up the outfield spots on the Mets, so adding Siri and Soto isn't necessarily out of the question.

MLB insider predicts Juan Soto to the Mets

Even though they've just added Jose Siri, the New York Mets are far from out on Juan Soto. The latest reports suggest the Mets have given Soto a massive offer, though he will still need to meet with and hear from several other teams.

Will the Mets land Juan Soto this year?
Will the Mets land Juan Soto this year? (Imagn)

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said via SI:

"Is it as simple as [the] highest bidder wins [in signing Juan Soto], and it's likely [Mets owner] Steve Cohen? That is, to me, the most likely scenario. Now ... strange things happen in free agency. And you don't always anticipate where a player might go."

Rosenthal did not rule out the Yankees bringing in Soto as they are familiar with one another and know what each side could bring to the table over a full season. But the Mets have a very strong chance nonetheless. Rosenthal also acknowledged that it's still anyone's game, but that the Mets are sitting in a good spot.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
