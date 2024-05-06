"Normal a** pickles" - Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow shares expert advice on beating cramps during games

Having cramps during a baseball game can significantly affect a player’s performance. Even Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow has experienced instances in the 2024 season where cramps have affected his starts, leading to his early departure from the game.

In a recent Foul Territory podcast episode, talking about his cramps situation, Glasnow said:

“I had this happen in Tampa a few times. I used to just drink like a water bottle of drip drop or whatever liquid I.V. whatever our hydration stuff is. Then I talk to our team doctor and he was saying like I worked on it on like Iron Mans and stuff, where people cramped a lot.”

“And he’s like the best things if you just take concentrated, there’s companies that make like pickle juice shots but any normal, go to the grocery store buy like a jar of pickles and have the pickle juice. It’s just a lot of electrolytes. There’s like magnesium and potassium. There’s a bunch of stuff and pickle juice.”

On April 28, Tyler Glasnow had to leave the game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to hand cramping. Despite the 30-year-old leaving the game early, the Dodgers secured a 4-2 win against the Blue Jays.

“I guess if it’s like a concentrated amount like a two to three ounce shot, it like gets in your whatever faster and then you chase it with water,” Glasnow added. “And it really did work like that was the one thing that helped me a lot. I just didn’t have it in the last start. I’m dumb. I should have brought one."

When host Erik Kratz asked:

What kind of pickle are we talking about here?

Glasnow replied:

“Normal non-sweet pickles, one of those normal a** pickles, cucumbers that have been pickled.”

Tyler Glasnow recorded 10 strikeouts in the Dodgers’ win against the Braves

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a stellar 11-2 victory against the Atlanta Braves. Tyler Glasnow earned his sixth win of the season, striking out 10 while allowing two runs on five hits with one walk in seven innings.

According to Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group, when discussing the offensive support he received from the team, Tyler Glasnow said:

“It’s awesome. It’s definitely special to be a pitcher and have offense. I think every game I’ve pitched it feels like (the Dodgers have scored) 10 runs or something. It’s definitely a good feeling.”

