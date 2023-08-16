Northwest vs New England Little League World Series 2023 Game 6: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

On August 16, all eyes will be focused on the Little League World Series, which will be played in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For many fans, it will be their first glimpse at some of baseball's youngest talent.

A beloved tournament that has featured some future MLB talent in the past, it will be the 76th Little League World Series. Last year, Hawaii emerged as victors after besting Curacao in the finals.

"Henderson just became only the 2nd team from Nevada to ever advance to the Little League World Series, joining Las Vegas' legendary 2014 Mountain Ridge Little League team." - Las Vegas Locally

There will be a total of twenty teams at the tournament, ten from the USA, and ten representing Little Leagues from across the world. One American team and one international team will square off in the finals on August 27.

The sixth game of the tournament will be played between the Northwest Region and New England. It is also one of the most highly-anticipated set of the opening round.

The Northwest Region will be represented by Seattle Little League, while Gray New Gloucester Little League out of Maine will represent New England. Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester once famously represented his home state of Washington in 1996, winning the tournament.

The game, alongside all of the others in the 2023 Little League World Series, will be shown on the ESPN cable network, as well as its affiliate apps.

Conversely, fans who are more inclined to stream have found many benefits of FuboTV. One of the foremost MLB streaming programs, FuboTV charges $24.99 for access to the 2023 LLWS. Additionally, FuboTV bypasses blackout restrictions, meaning that a New York Yankees fan living in California can tune in to watch his favorite team without any issues.

2023 Little League World Series will be another riot of a time

While many of the youngsters suiting up for their respective clubs will never advance to play pro ball, some certainly will. In addition to past champions like Lester, 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers NL MVP Cody Bellinger is a LLWS alumnus. With such a wealth of talent descending on South Williamsport, those who are interested in the future of the game would be doing themselves a massive favor by tuning into the action.