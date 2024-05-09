“Not even fun to troll y’all anymore” - Astros fans lose hope after team drops nine straight games against Yankees

The Houston Astros are going from bad to worse with each passing game, as they have now lost nine straight against their arch-rivals New York Yankees. The latest defeat came on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium as the Bronx Bombers continued their merciless offensive productions for the season.

They have now lost two regular-game series against the Yankees this season. They will be hoping to avoid their second straight sweep at the hands of the Bombers on Thursday afternoon.

Astros fans were irate with the ballclub's recent performances, as they have now hit a new low in the big leagues. Houston is sitting at the bottom of the AL West standings with a 12-24 record. Many fans commented on X, formerly Twitter, about how they do not even feel like making fun of this roster anymore.

"Not even fun to troll y’all anymore," one fan commented

This is the first time in almost a decade that Astros have slumped below .500 winning percentage. Most importantly, their disastrous run against their arch-rivals in the AL, whom they had thwarted multiple times to win AL pennants over the years, has now won the last nine games between the two sides.

Fans pointed out this fact while trolling the Houston roster for being miserable against the Yankees this season.

"Thats now 9 straight wins against you cheaters," one fan commented

"The Astros “dynasty” didn’t last long. Back to the NL you go," another fan commented

"We are a laughing stock can’t even argue with opposing fans anymore," yet another fan commented

The Houston Astros will look to make amends in the series finale against the NY Yankees on Thursday

The Houston Astros will complete the three-game series against the Bronx Bombers on Thursday evening. Houston is set to start their most successful pitcher this season Ronel Blanco in the series finale. He is 3-0 for the season with a 2.09 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, has given up 21 hits, and struck out 36 batters in 38.2 IP so far this season.

Blanco will be up against Marcus Stroman who is 2-1 with an ERA of 3.41 and will make his eighth start for the Yankees this season on Thursday.

Even if Blanco dominates against the Yankees' ruthless hitting lineup, the Astros offense has to step up to allow Ronel to give his team a fighting chance against the in-form opponents.

