“Now we can get the market moving” “Traded to a contender at deadline” - MLB fans dish cold sarcasm as White Sox sign reliever Tim Hill

The Chicago White Sox are making another free agency move in signing relief pitcher Tim Hill. The team has seen a lot of overturn in the bullpen over the last couple of seasons as they try and turn things around, and Hill seems to be the latest example on a one-year, $1.8 million deal.

Jeff Passan reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $1.8 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Hill, 33, was nontendered by San Diego this winter and joins a White Sox bullpen where he’ll get plenty of higher-leverage opportunities and innings."

Hill couldn't really get things going last year with the San Diego Padres, and the 33-year-old relief pitcher was nontendered after the season. Becoming a free agent, he's taking a deal with the White Sox for one year to try and reset his market.

Fans are waiting for big free agents like Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell to sign, so this move isn't what they are interested in seeing reported at this point. It's not terribly exciting, and MLB fans are letting that be known.

MLB fans rip hot stove after Tim Hill signing

MLB fans couldn't help but poke fun. The market has been pretty slow this offseason. First, everyone was waiting for Shohei Ohtani to sign so they could assess after that. Then, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Then, teams wanted to wait it out and see where Yoshinobu Yamamoto would sign. He also joined the Dodgers, so in theory, the rest of the star free agents can sign. However, they're not yet.

Tim Hill's signing doesn't do anything to change the slow market. There's barely been any news on the next contract for Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw and so many others.

Tim Hill isn't a massive move, according to fans

Since the start of the offseason, four major moves have been made. The Philadelphia Phillies signed back Aaron Nola, the New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto, and the Dodgers did the above two moves. Will things heat up soon?

