The New York Mets suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in a Major League Baseball (MLB) showdown against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Astros emerged victorious with a 10-8 win, completing a sweep of the Mets and intensifying the pressure on the struggling team.

Fans expressed their frustration with the team's performance, with some calling for manager Buck Showalter's removal and others blaming the out-of-form players.

Buck should be fired. Tonight. @Mets Though 74 games the New York Mets go down in history as one of the most embarrassing teams all time.Buck should be fired. Tonight. @Mets Though 74 games the New York Mets go down in history as one of the most embarrassing teams all time. Buck should be fired. Tonight.

Nothing has changed from the Wilpon era. It’s literally unwatchable @Mets SAME OLD METSNothing has changed from the Wilpon era. It’s literally unwatchable @StevenACohen2 @Mets SAME OLD METSNothing has changed from the Wilpon era. It’s literally unwatchable @StevenACohen2

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @presroche @Mets Looks like the Mets forgot to bring their bats to Houston. Maybe they thought it was a playoff game and wanted to conserve energy for the actual season. @presroche @Mets Looks like the Mets forgot to bring their bats to Houston. Maybe they thought it was a playoff game and wanted to conserve energy for the actual season.

When they pitch, they can’t hit.



This team literally FINDS ways to lose never seen before.



Sloppy, Heartless, Pathetic & most importantly… SUPER unlikeable team top to bottom.



Clean house and prepare for 2024.



Start now @Mets When they hit, they can’t pitch.When they pitch, they can’t hit.This team literally FINDS ways to lose never seen before.Sloppy, Heartless, Pathetic & most importantly… SUPER unlikeable team top to bottom.Clean house and prepare for 2024.Start now @StevenACohen2 @Mets When they hit, they can’t pitch. When they pitch, they can’t hit. This team literally FINDS ways to lose never seen before.Sloppy, Heartless, Pathetic & most importantly… SUPER unlikeable team top to bottom.Clean house and prepare for 2024.Start now @StevenACohen2

Persona 4 Dancing Enthusiast @PeaceOfYoshi @Mets At this point I'm sure every team has a series against us marked in 3 circles on their calendar with how we've managed to fix every single mid team we've faced. @Mets At this point I'm sure every team has a series against us marked in 3 circles on their calendar with how we've managed to fix every single mid team we've faced.

Daveyc @daveyc12 @Mets Hefner needs to go. Followed by eppler and buck @Mets Hefner needs to go. Followed by eppler and buck

BOO BIRD @theatre_boston @Mets 20-33 over last 53 games. I keep thinking Cohen will finally do something. Maybe if they get swept in Philly. Now I just want to see Mauricio called up and Vientos again. If they're going to be this bad I'd rather watch younger players. At least they give you hope for the future @Mets 20-33 over last 53 games. I keep thinking Cohen will finally do something. Maybe if they get swept in Philly. Now I just want to see Mauricio called up and Vientos again. If they're going to be this bad I'd rather watch younger players. At least they give you hope for the future

Anticipation was high for the 2023 MLB season, but the Mets find themselves in an undesirable position. With over seventy games already played, they have achieved a win percentage of .459, placing them fourth in their division. Their last series victory in the MLB dates back to the beginning of the month, with 14 losses and only three wins since then.

The Wednesday game against the Astros was a high-scoring affair, featuring both teams displaying impressive offensive prowess. However, as the game entered extra innings, the New York team struggled to keep up with the relentless hitting of the Astros. Ryan Pressly effectively closed the door on the Mets, securing the win for the Astros.

Fans were livid following the disappointing result and are desperate for changes to be implemented by the front office.

Josh Walker injury adds to New York Mets' woes

The woes for the New York Mets continue to mount as relief pitcher Josh Walker was forced to exit the game after being struck by a comeback ball. Although he was able to run and make an attempted throw, it ended up costing his team. It was a challenging night for Walker, who was already struggling in the seventh inning prior to the injury.

Luckily, the injury does not look serious and Showalter hopes that he will be able to continue with the same bullpen over the weekend in their upcoming MLB series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

