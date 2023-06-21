The New York Mets fell to another disappointing defeat against the Houston Astros in their second game of the series on Tuesday night. The Mets have been struggling to cope with opponents in recent weeks and their second game against the Astros ended in a 4-2 loss.

They are now in fourth place in their division and fans are not happy with the way things have turned out so far this season.

TreaGreaterThanLuka @PrankemTrae @Mets Worst team in the league lmaoo @Mets Worst team in the league lmaoo

Alex @AliesMLB @Mets what a disaster this season has been. im really running out of hope here @Mets what a disaster this season has been. im really running out of hope here

Michael grinding F1 23 @Lakitu886 @Mets Serious question how are you this bad, I expected another close fight like last season @Mets Serious question how are you this bad, I expected another close fight like last season

FIRE INEPTLER @the_bk_burner @Mets This team will never win a world series for the next 50-65 years minimum. There will be close to a 100 year drought. The curse is unbelievably real. Good players are bad on the Mets, former bad Mets are good elsewhere. This team and its fans will never have nice things. @Mets This team will never win a world series for the next 50-65 years minimum. There will be close to a 100 year drought. The curse is unbelievably real. Good players are bad on the Mets, former bad Mets are good elsewhere. This team and its fans will never have nice things.

Pixie @Pixiepop721 @Mets 13 out and counting. They are done @Mets 13 out and counting. They are done

Sportsman 1966 @ArdelioValdes @Mets We are exactly what are record says … bad to average. @Mets We are exactly what are record says … bad to average.

After an encouraging season in 2022 where they finished first in NL East before losing to the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series, the Mets have been struggling this year.

They are nowhere close to the team they used to be despite several new additions to their roster over the offseason. It has been more than two weeks since they won their last series in a sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies at the beginning of the month.

The NY Mets lost their series opener against the Astros in a huge 11-1 defeat that added to their fans' misery. The outcome was the same on Tuesday as Corey Julks took the reigns for the Astros and the Mets' offense crumbled.

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander could not contain the Houston offense and gave away four runs over the seven innings he pitched. Fans were left disappointed with results yet again and took to social media to voice their frustrations.

"Worst team in the league lmaoo," wrote one fan on Twitter. "What a disaster this season has been. I'm really running out of hope here," added another.

NY Mets are in danger of letting the MLB season slip past them

The New York Mets are in serious danger of letting their season go beyond saving if they continue along the same path for much longer. The Houston Astros have already bagged the series and will look for a sweep to keep their confidence high for the next series.

The NY Mets will need to snap out of their slump if they want to keep their MLB postseason hopes alive.

