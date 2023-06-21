Create

NY Mets fans' frustrations continue after latest defeat vs Astros: "Worst team in the league"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jun 21, 2023 07:07 GMT
Mark Canha of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros
Mark Canha of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros

The New York Mets fell to another disappointing defeat against the Houston Astros in their second game of the series on Tuesday night. The Mets have been struggling to cope with opponents in recent weeks and their second game against the Astros ended in a 4-2 loss.

They are now in fourth place in their division and fans are not happy with the way things have turned out so far this season.

FINAL: #Mets 2, Houston 4
@Mets Worst team in the league lmaoo
@Mets what a disaster this season has been. im really running out of hope here
@Mets You do nothing correct. Nothing.
@Mets L season
@Mets What a terrible performance. 5 games under .500. $345 million dollar payroll. Total joke.
@Mets I hate this team. I hate my life.
@Mets Serious question how are you this bad, I expected another close fight like last season
@Mets This team will never win a world series for the next 50-65 years minimum. There will be close to a 100 year drought. The curse is unbelievably real. Good players are bad on the Mets, former bad Mets are good elsewhere. This team and its fans will never have nice things.
@Mets 13 out and counting. They are done
@Mets We are exactly what are record says … bad to average.

After an encouraging season in 2022 where they finished first in NL East before losing to the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series, the Mets have been struggling this year.

They are nowhere close to the team they used to be despite several new additions to their roster over the offseason. It has been more than two weeks since they won their last series in a sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies at the beginning of the month.

The NY Mets lost their series opener against the Astros in a huge 11-1 defeat that added to their fans' misery. The outcome was the same on Tuesday as Corey Julks took the reigns for the Astros and the Mets' offense crumbled.

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander could not contain the Houston offense and gave away four runs over the seven innings he pitched. Fans were left disappointed with results yet again and took to social media to voice their frustrations.

"Worst team in the league lmaoo," wrote one fan on Twitter. "What a disaster this season has been. I'm really running out of hope here," added another.

NY Mets are in danger of letting the MLB season slip past them

The New York Mets are in serious danger of letting their season go beyond saving if they continue along the same path for much longer. The Houston Astros have already bagged the series and will look for a sweep to keep their confidence high for the next series.

The NY Mets will need to snap out of their slump if they want to keep their MLB postseason hopes alive.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How has Nikola Jokic changed the NBA forever? His crazy life and career is one for the ages!

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...