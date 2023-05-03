The Seattle Mariners rallied past Mason Miller's Oakland Athletics in a closely contested affair on Tuesday night.

This came courtesy of an A.J. Pollock homer and an RBI double by Jarred Kelenic in the top of the eight, sealing a 2-1 win in the process.

The highlight of the night, however, were the seven incredible no-hit innings pitched by Mason Miller of the Oakland A's in just his third major league start. The 24-year-old struck out six and walked four during that time. He was removed after exactly 100 pitches, much to the disappointment of himself and the home fans.

“It’s definitely disappointing to not be able to finish it, but I know that’s kind of on me for having those four walks and not being in the zone as much as I should’ve been early in the game," Mason Miller said after the game.

“So I totally understand it and I’d rather throw many more games this season than lay it all on the line for a game in the beginning of May.”

Unable to capitalize on the lead, they let the game slip when Richard Lovelady (0-1) undid the terrific work done by Miller after taking over in the eighth, taking his first loss with the Oakland A's.

Oakland A fans berated the bullpen for letting the game slip, giving them an earful on Twitter. Fans drew comparisons between them and the Los Angeles Angels, a team notorious for their collapses.

Fans drew comparisons between this game and the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox three days ago. A similar no-hitter game from the that turned into an unprecedented collapse from the White Sox. The game ended 12-3 in favor of the Rays.

Mason Miller made his MLB debut earlier this season

Mason Miller, born August 24, 1998, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. He made his big league debut on April 19.

The Athletics promoted Miller to the major leagues for the first time on April 18, 2023, and he made his debut against the Chicago Cubs a day later. Miller pitched 41⁄3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, a walk, and 5 strikeouts on debut.

Miller became the 10th starting pitcher to throw 15 pitches above 100 miles per hour.

