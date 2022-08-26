"Odd time to start tanking-" "Embarrassing team right now" - Minnesota Twins fans disappointed after being swept by the Houston Astros

The Minnesota Twins lost three straight games to the Houston Astros, which was a huge blow to their fans and their playoff chances. The Twins have been in second place in the American League Central for most of the season. However, as the losses now pile up, they have fallen to third, behind the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

For the Houston Astros, this series was par for the course. They have been largely dominant all season, regardless of the competition in front of them. This was also a homecoming trip for Carlos Correa, who left the Astros to sign with the Twins in the offseason. Based on this series alone, it may not have been as good a return as he had hoped for.

The loss was difficult for Twins fans, who hoped the team could avoid a sweep.

This is the sixth-straight loss for the Twins, who should be making their playoff push right now. With the hole they now find themselves in, the playoffs seem far away indeed.

Beer @MNBeer3 @Twins Odd time to start tanking dontcha think? @Twins Odd time to start tanking dontcha think?

Many fans of the Minnesota Twins are looking for answers, with some going the tried and true way to make changes quickly.

Houston Astros fans took their time to gloat after this dominant series. Part of it is likely the fact that it is Correa's new team, who many in Houston thought would return to the Astros. While that did not happen, many clearly took it personally.

𝘿𝙤𝙢  @BronxBmbrz @Twins Give correa back to houston yall dont deserve him @Twins Give correa back to houston yall dont deserve him

DMO @DMO55555 @Twins Almost won a game against us this season @Twins Almost won a game against us this season https://t.co/akf8zp3Ytp

Skolney @Skolney79 @Twins Most predictable 3 game sweep in the history of baseball. @Twins Most predictable 3 game sweep in the history of baseball.

The game sparked two different responses from pessimistic and optimistic fans. This game is either another hurdle, or the unofficial end of the season.

Michael Pearson @realMPearson



It's not just injuries. Every team deals with that.

#MNTwins @Twins If your a true fan of this team and think this is just a bump in the road you're missing the bigger picture. Think about how long this 'analytical' regime has been here now and look where we are present day.It's not just injuries. Every team deals with that. @Twins If your a true fan of this team and think this is just a bump in the road you're missing the bigger picture. Think about how long this 'analytical' regime has been here now and look where we are present day.It's not just injuries. Every team deals with that.#MNTwins

Minnesota Twins fans have gone through many ups and downs throughout the years.

Being swept in a series is a pretty definitive answer to which is currently the better team. For a losing team, it is sometimes difficult to process.

Now, with fears of missing the playoffs fully setting in for the Minnesota Twins, panic is setting in.

The Houston Astros were their usual dominant selves, and the Twins were unable to stop them for three straight games.

The Houston Astros were dominant against the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v Houston Astros

This season, the Astros will settle for nothing less than a World Series appearance. The Twins' team is not quite there yet, and their goal should be to make the postseason. Of course, anything can happen once you get into the playoffs, but the Astros have a better chance of winning it all.

If the Astros play like this in the postseason, they are nearly unbeatable by any AL team.

