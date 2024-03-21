"Often in error, never in doubt" - Angels fans troll Arte Moreno for understating Shohei Ohtani's contract in free agency

Shohei Ohtani's free agency headlined the initial phase of the offseason. This was followed by a record-breaking move by the LA Dodgers to sign the two-way star to a whopping 10-year, $700 million contract, but one person was rather surprised than astonished.

It was none other than LA Angels owner Arte Moreno, who seems to have underestimated Ohtani's value in free agency. According to SI's Tom Verducci, Moreno didn't believe that the former Angels star could get a contract worth more than $500 million.

He was more deluded by the number "4," assuming that it could be a $400 million contract and not $700 million.

This surprised MLB fans as they expressed their opinions.

"Often in error, never in doubt," one user said.

"MLB needs to step in and force Arte Moreno & John Fisher to sell the teams bro this is embarrassing," one fan said.

"He got that. It’s just his money is deferred. We could all make 700m…would just need to be deferred a really long time," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

However, there were some who thought that Moreno was right. Due to Ohtani's 97% contract being deferred until the next decade, Moreno's assumption of $400 million in value is not far-fetched.

Shohei Ohtani gets the wheels running in his regular season for the Dodgers

A lot is anticipated from Shohei Ohtani this season following his blockbuster, signing and he proved it right in his first regular-season game.

The Dodgers were up against the San Diego Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome to kick off their regular season. Shohei Ohtani had a nice but home-run-less outing against the Padres. In his five-plate appearance, he had two hits, one RBI and a stolen base off Yu Darvish.

The Dodgers won 5-2, with other contributions coming in from Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, who had two RBIs each. Tyler Glasnow, who started off for the Dodgers, pitched five innings for two runs before exiting.

The Dodgers next play the Padres on Thursday morning in Game 2.

