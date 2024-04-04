"Ohtani bias is insane" - MLB fans react to Shohei Ohtani's inclusion in first hitter power rankings of 2024 season

The first MLB hitter Power Rankings is here, and fans are not happy with it. Every so often, MLB releases a list of the most on-fire hitters. The season is early, but there have been some incredible starts.

Right now, this is the list:

Mookie Betts Juan Soto Bobby Witt Jr. Freddie Freeman Ronald Acuna Jr. Fernando Tatis Jr. Shohei Ohtani Gunnar Henderson Corey Seager Mike Trout

Many fans couldn't believe that Shohei Ohtani, amid a slower start with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was on the list. He got his first home run of the season recently, and that isn't convincing fans that he belongs on the top 10 list.

"Ohtani is on the list?? I think there's a lot more better hot hitters than Ohtani. Only his first Hr and only a few hits so far. Not himself right now yet still makes the list? Albies, Taylor Ward are much better hitters right now," one fan said.

"Trout has 3 and Ohtani just got his first last night... so WTF is Trout #10?" another one asked.

Other fans questioned the overall status of the list. It included several questionable omissions in their eyes, and some of the placements were interesting. Overall, almost no fans are pleased with this.

"No Yordan? No Taylor Ward? No Yainer? No way this list isn’t a joke," one fan griped.

"No Yordan Alvarez and Yainer Diaz?!? Jesus H Christ," one fan exclaimed in surprise.

The pair of Houston Astros, Yordan Alvarez and Yainer Diaz, not being on the list at all has many fans upset. Ozzie Albies, Taylor Ward, Anthony Volpe, Ian Happ, Christopher Morel and Seiya Suzuki all got mentions from MLB fans as well.

Who's been the best MLB hitter so far?

Though he slowed down a little bit, Juan Soto has been off to a blistering start for the New York Yankees. He has been one of the best hitters in baseball, but even he can't quite compare with other players.

Mookie Betts has been one of MLB's best hitters so far

Right now, Mookie Betts is on fire. Ohtani hasn't been his usual self, but the Dodgers haven't even missed a beat since Betts is putting up arcade numbers in an MVP start to the season.

