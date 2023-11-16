Olivia Dunne channels her inner Kim Kardashian in latest viral TikTok

Olivia Dunne has a knack for posting creative and engaging content on TikTok. The LSU gymnast recently channeled her inner Kim Kardashian in a post that went viral on social media.

In the clip, Dunne gave her followers a sweeping tour of the LSU gymnastics facility, while lip-syncing to the audio of when Kardashian appeared on MTV Cribs in 2007.

Interestingly, Dunne flaunted her college facility as part of her crib. She then proceeded to show off a pack of Oreos in her version of the video while the audio played:

"I'm a baker, so as you can see, some of the cookies that we baked are over here!"

Dunne then made her way to the LSU locker rooms and pretended that her locker was a refrigerator. She also lip-synced Kim Kardashian's line perfectly:

"No, I did not redo this just for you guys! This is just how it is at all times."

Fans were quick to point out that Dunne and Kardashian both embraced social media in similar ways, using it to launch their careers.

Olivia Dunne net worth: How much is the LSU gymnast worth in 2023?

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne

As per reports, Olivia Dunne, who has grabbed attention on the gymnastics mat and the digital stage, is worth an estimated $3.5 million as of 2023.

Dunne has achieved extraordinary financial success as an internet personality. She rose to fame on TikTok, wherein she used to upload videos of her outfits, daily routines, pets and more. At the time of writing, she has around 7.8 million followers on TikTok and 4.4 million on Instagram.

According to reports, Dunne earns between $31,900 and $43,200 for a single sponsored post on Instagram. She also makes around $4,427 to $7,378 per video on TikTok.

Dunne's net worth is further boosted through her endorsement deals. She has collaborated with top brands, including American Eagle, Forever 21 and Vuori, among others.

By her admission, Dunne began gymnastics when she was only three years old and went pro at 14. She was also homeschooled before joining the Louisiana State University gymnastics team.

