Paul Skenes has had a big year. He was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, helped LSU win their first College World Series since 2009, and announced that he's dating gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne.

Dunne recently posted a couple of pictures on social media, where she can be seen wearing a pink fitted athleisure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@vuoriclothing captured on film💕#vuoripartner #vuoriblissblend™️"

Fans were in awe to see her pictures and were quick to comment:

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

After being drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in June, Skenes gave an interview to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette where he discussed his new relationship with Olivia Dunne.

Expand Tweet

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne could become an athletic power couple

Despite the fact that Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are both still so young, they have both demonstrated their capacity to get to the top in their respective sports. Dunne uses social media to keep her fans updated about her private and professional life, as well as to discuss trending topics.

Skenes is a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher. He was 12-2 over 122 innings as a senior at LSU this year, fanning 209 hitters, and posting an ERA of only 1.69.

Dunne is a gymnast at LSU, who made her elite-level debut in 2014, and finished 28th overall in the American Classic. Prior to competing in the NCAA while wearing LSU Tigers colors in 2020, Dunne continued to represent her club after turning senior in 2018.

Dunne joined TikTok the same year, where she publishes videos about different areas of her life. The gymnast is currently the most followed NCAA athlete on social media.