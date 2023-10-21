Olivia Dunne's adorable TikTok video with new puppy melts hearts of loyal followers of LSU star

LSU Tigers ace gymnast Olivia Dunne loves canines, and it is becoming more and more evident from her latest TikTok videos. Dunne has been outspoken about her love of dogs, and the LSU star just introduced her cute new puppy, Roux, in a popular TikTok video.

Her latest video just showcases more love and affection for Roux. The LSU Tigers star is the most-followed NCAA athlete in the US. Her latest video showcases a voiceover of how a dog owner would expect a fellow stranger to act after seeing their pet. The comical reel showcases a cute little Roux in Olivia's hands, trying to look vigilant.

"Roux is a queen. #foryou #puppy" - livvy

Fans were happy after looking at her latest video and couldn't hold back from commenting on her post.

Fan reactions to Olivia Dunnes's post

"I'm obssessed (the puppy is cute too)" - lsumenswaterpolo

"I love dogs" - Josh

"Adorable doggy! Awww" - Eric Johna549

"I love doggies" - Joshua Goldberg

"is it named after Claude giroux" - thatguycmaccc

"HI Roux We love you" - Analog

"Adorable puppy" - Jeff Malatin

"cute puppy. hi five" - Geo

In a variety of areas of her life, Olivia Dunne is exceptional. She is a world-class gymnast with a massive social media following, and is now firmly on the pro-dog side. There is no denying the unanimity among her supporters.

Olivia Dunne is a Pro-NCAA gymnast

Of course, Olivia Dunne cannot be compared to the greatest gymnast of our generation, Simone Biles.

But she has a vast array of accomplishments elsewhere. Olivia not only performs on the rings, parallel bars, etc. but also practices activism.

"Famous LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her skills" - DailyLoud

Dunne competes in women's gymnastics for the LSU Tigers. She became the highest-paid female college athlete in 2022. Additionally, she has previously competed for the USA national team.

Prior to entering her first year of college in 2020–2021, Dunne won an All-American title on the uneven bars, made the SEC academic honor roll, and rose to fame on social media.

As she walks back and forth between her education, social, and gym routines, she is quickly becoming a role model for organizational skills and timekeeping. Olivia Dunne actively posts on Instagram and TikTok, and now that she has Roux by her side, we are certain to receive more such cute videos by Olivia.