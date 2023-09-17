Olivia Dunne's army slam LSU for neglecting their queen on Tigers' media day shoot: "Tried there hardest not to show Livvy"

Olivia Dunne is all over the internet as her fans slammed LSU as they have neglected their queen on Tiger's media day shoot. Olivia Dunne is an artistic gymnast and a famous social media figure. She is also a former USA national team member of the LSU Tiger's women's gymnastics team.

Olivia Dunne is quite famous on social media, she has 7.8 million followers on TikTok and another 4.4 million on Instagram. She is also the highest-valued woman college athlete as of 2022.

During the Tigers's media day shoot they neglected the Queen, Olivia thus the fans are quite offended at LSU for such behavior towards their idol. They have protested a lot and they have claimed that during the shoot (Livvy) Oilivia was not shown, or to put it simply the Tigers tried a lot to not show Olivia.

It's quite natural to have such a huge fan army as she is one of the very popular faces. Her fans call her "Queen" and why not? she has achieved such high marks at such a young age.

A bit on Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

The internet shifted back from the edge when Olivia Dunne finally confirmed her relationship with Paul Skenes, rumors swirled that the two were dating after she attended the College World Series this June wearing his jersey. The couple kept it all secret and with each passing day suspense among the fans got intense.

Dunne, the highest-paid college athlete, and Skenes the highest-paid MLB selection by Pittsburg Pirates with a record of $9.2 million were officially dating.

Skenes put an end to the speculations recently and said, “I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her(Dunne).”

However, the powerful confession, came just a week before the Pirates suspended him for the rest of the MLB season. Olivia's unwavering devotion to her partner was another feature of this shocking news.