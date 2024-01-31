"One of the worst owners is gone" - MLB analyst rips into Orioles owner John Angelos following reports that he has agreed to sell the team

The ownership of the Baltimore Orioles has finally decided to sell the team. The team’s new owners are billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti, who reportedly agreed to a deal worth $1.725 billion to purchase the Baltimore Orioles.

Foul Territory presenter Scott Braun shared his opinions on the Orioles' sale by owner John Angelos. Braun applauded the ownership change and referred to Angelos as one of the team's worst owners.

“HUGE WIN for the sport. One of the worst owners is gone. Now to the near-term q’s. Will Orioles capitalize on this winning window by spending more than where their joke payroll is at right now,” said Scott Braun. “And I imagine extension offers will come for some of the elite young talent.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Foul Territory host showed his optimism about the team spending more on payroll with the change in ownership. The 2023 payroll of the Orioles was $60.7 million, which was one of the lowest in the league.

The team has a lot of young talents, and Braun believes that the new ownership may result in extension offers for the top players. If the deal is finalized, the Angelos family's 31-year ownership of the Orioles will come to an end, which began when Peter Angelos paid $173 million for the franchise in 1993.

Due to the declining health of 94-year-old Peter Angelos, control was passed to his son, John Angelos. David Rubenstein plans to acquire a 40 percent stake in the deal and the new owners will purchase the remaining shares after Peter’s death.

The Angelos family was called the worst owners of Orioles for several reasons

Since his ownership of the Baltimore Orioles, Peter Angelos has been the subject of controversy for the team’s poor performance.

The team never reached the World Series under his ownership and also performed poorly, with over 100 losses in three seasons from 2018 to 2021.

After a stretch of disappointing seasons, the Orioles improved dramatically last year, winning 101 games and capturing the American League East title for the second time since 1997.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.