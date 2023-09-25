Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles organization has been named the Minor League Player of the Year. The 19-year-old infielder has his eyes set on superstardom, and while some may think that it may be too early to be talking about his star potential, he has proven himself across several minor league levels.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The No. 1 pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2022, Holliday appears likely to become another key cog in the team's future. While he has yet to earn a promotion to the MLB, once he finally reaches the major leagues, he will join one of the top young rosters in baseball.

Expand Tweet

Along with Holliday, the Baltimore Orioles' roster features some of the top young talents in baseball, including Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez. The prospect of this young core coming together has many fans gleefully looking at the team's bright future, with some calling it a potential dynasty.

The fact that Holliday secured the Minor League Player of the Year Award bodes well for the talented infielder as he now follows in the footsteps of some of the MLB's biggest stars. Previous winners of the coveted award include Ronald Acuna Jr. (2017), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2018) and Mike Trout (2011).

Expand Tweet

Across four different minor league levels this season, Jackson Holliday excelled all over the field. In 125 games, he combined for a .323 batting average with 12 home runs, 75 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. His ability to draw walks was impressive as he drew 101.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Baltimore Orioles fans celebrate Jackson Holliday's award-winning season, some fans believe that Junior Caminero deserved the honor

Although Holliday has walked away with the Minor League Player of the Year Award, he is not a unanimous choice among some fans. Others feel that Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays was the rightful choice to be named the top minor league player this year.

Expand Tweet

While Junior Caminero has already been promoted to the MLB by the Rays, his incredible minor league season cannot be denied. Over 117 minor league games this season, Caminero produced a dazzling .324 batting average with 31 home runs and 94 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Poll : Should Jackson Holliday have won the Minor League Player of the Year? Yes! Nope, someone else 2 votes