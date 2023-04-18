Oswaldo Cabrera, the upcoming star of the New York Yankees, shared a sweet post on Instagram that stole the hearts of fans.

Cabrera is a new Yankees talent who has been sweeping praises left and right. Originally from Guarenas, Venezuela, the 24-year-old signed a deal with the Yankees in 2015. The utility player was only 16 years old when he signed the deal.

He officially started his major league career on 17 April 2022 as a third baseman. He played 47 games in the 2022 season with a batting average of .247. He also won his first grand slam against the Pittsburgh Pirates on 21 September 2022.

On 17 April 2023, Cabrera posted an Instagram post that showed his camaraderie with Yankees captain Aaron Judge. He posted a picture of them amidst a handshake. The rising star praised Judge by calling him the 'King of New York'. But at the same time, Cabrera shaded Carmelo Anthony, the NBA star, with his caption.

"Look Look...With the king of NY (not Melo)," Cabrera captioned.

Aaron Judge, the Yankees' captain, replied to the post and declared Cabrera his brother.

"My brother!!" Aaron Judge replied to Cabrera's post.

It seems that Judge has taken the younger man under his wing. Judge and Cabrera have developed a sweet brotherhood that fans would love to see more of.

Oswaldo Cabrera talks about catching in the next season

In an interview with The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner, Oswaldo Cabrera revealed that he might try to be a catcher in the upcoming season.

The utility player is already versatile and has played the position of third baseman, shortstop, second baseman, and right fielder.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner



Also, if he ever pitches, he said he's a submariner lol

"Oswaldo Cabrera told me that next offseason he wants to work a little bit at catcher so the Yankees can have another option in case of emergency. Also, if he ever pitches, he said he’s a submariner lol."

Fans were delighted by the news that Oswaldo Cabrera might try catching and be a reserve catcher for the Yankees for emergencies.

