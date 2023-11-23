Oswaldo Cabrera appears to be doing everything possible to make an impact on the New York Yankees next season. The 24-year-old from Guarenas, Venezuela, struggled last season with New York but is doing whatever he can to establish himself as an everyday player for the 2024 campaign.

Playing alongside a superstar such as Ronald Acuna Jr. could very well be a minor move that eventually helps Oswaldo Cabrera in the long run. Cabrera is slated to start alongside the National League MVP on Thanksgiving, representing the Tiburones de La Guaira of the Venezuelan Winter League.

Last season with the New York Yankees, Cabrera was given plenty of opportunity to prove himself at the major league level, however, he struggled mightily. Over the course of 115 games with the Bronx Bombers, Cabrera produced a paltry .211 batting average with five home runs and 29 RBIs.

Although Oswaldo Cabrera has yet to live up to the potential that many have placed upon him, some New York Yankees fans believe that playing alongside Ronald Acuna Jr. could help him coming into the new year.

While some believe that Cabrera may be yet another failed prospect for the New York Yankees, there is a level of optimism surrounding the fact that Cabrera is putting in the extra work this offseason.

It remains to be seen if pairing up with the Atlanta Braves superstar will help the struggling utilityman moving forward, but there is no denying that playing alongside the reigning NL MVP is a good thing.

A closer look at the MLB career of Oswaldo Cabrera so far

After joining the New York Yankees at 16 years old, many in the organization had high hopes for Cabrera. The now 24-year-old from Guarenas, Venezuela has shown flashes of his potential, yet has struggled to produce consistently at the big league level.

Over his two seasons in the MLB, Cabrera has left much to be desired as the versatile infielder has struggled to cement himself in the New York Yankees lineup. In 159 games in the MLB, Cabrera has produced a .223 batting average with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs.

