'Our time is here and now" - Brian Cashman drops rally cry for Yankees players, urging Bronx Bombers to push for World Series title in 2024

The New York Yankees are determined to end their World Series drought in 2024 and have made some impactful additions to their roster this offseason.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently appeared on the 1,000th episode of Talkin’ Yanks and discussed his aim.

“Our time is here and now. We need to win. We need to win now, and we need to win this year,” Cashman said.

Cashman has been serving the organization since 1998. During his tenure, the Yankees appeared in the World Series six times, winning four of them, and missed the playoffs only five times.

However, the Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, but Cashman believes that the drought may end soon.

“Take advantage of what is in front of us right now because no one's promised tomorrow,” Cashman said.

Failure in 2024 would be criminal for the Yankees

Cashman believes not winning a world championship with Yankees stars like Gerrit Cole would be criminal.

“Gerrit Cole came here to win a World Series title. It would be a crime if he doesn't do that while he's here or Judge or Marcus Stroman or any of these other guys,” Cashman said.

He added that Juan Soto was brought in to help the Yankees win, and he might not be available for them next year.

“Soto, for instance, is here. It's a one-year situation. We brought him here to help us win a championship. And so we want to put a nice NY ring on his finger with all his teammates if we can.”

We will see how the team responds after Cashman’s statement. The Yankees' spring training will commence when they play the Detroit Tigers on February 24th.

