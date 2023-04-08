In a recent interview with NBC, former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen revealed that the team had stolen the Houston Astros' signs.

Guillen played for the White Sox from 1985 to 1997. He was the manager of the team from 2004 to 2011. According to Guillen, in 2005, while he was managing the team, they stole the Astros' signs during the World Series.

In an interview on NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Postgame Live show on April 7th, 2023, Guillen sounded highly confident and unapologetic when he revealed the cheating that occurred in 2005.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We had their signs. He [Phil Garner] said, 'You know what? They have our signs.' I said, 'Yes, we do. We have their signs.'"

When asked how the team managed to steal the Houston Astros' signs, Guillen praised the White Sox by calling them geniuses. However, he did not reveal how the team managed to do it.

"We're genius, bro. We are genius. We don't need computers."

White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox



@OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien Ozzie says the White Sox had the Astros signs in the 2005 World Series Ozzie says the White Sox had the Astros signs in the 2005 World Series@OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien https://t.co/Wnel8rjUit

The Houston Astros cheated in the 2017 World Series by stealing signs from other teams with the help of cameras. The investigation revealed this truth in 2020, and the team was fined $5 million and had to forfeit first and second picks in the 2020-21 drafts. Jeff Luhnow, former Astros general manager, and former Astros field manager A.J. Hinch were suspended.

Fans' reaction to Ozzie Guillen revealing that the White Sox read the Houston Astros' signs

Fans were not happy with the revelation from Ozizie Guilen about the White Sox cheating.

While most were mocking the team and calling them cheaters, others started mocking the Astros. One Twitter user said the Astros must not mind the sign-stealing of 2005 as they had done the same.

"I’m sure Astros fans won’t overreact to this. Figuring out somebody’s steal sign is definitely the same as using electronics to know what pitch is coming."

Steve P @sgp2204 @NBCSWhiteSox @OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien I’m sure Astros fans won’t overreact to this. Figuring out somebody’s steal sign is definitely the same as using electronics to know what pitch is coming. @NBCSWhiteSox @OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien I’m sure Astros fans won’t overreact to this. Figuring out somebody’s steal sign is definitely the same as using electronics to know what pitch is coming.

However, other Twitter users expressed their disappointment with the White Sox.

"I thought the Astros were the only ones stealing signs..."

It is obvious most were not happy with this and compared the White Sox's cheating to that of the Houston Astros in 2017.

Poll : 0 votes