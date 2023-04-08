Create

Ozzie Guillen throws shade at Astros by recalling 2005 World Series where White Sox decoded Houston's signs without computers

By Ankita Masih
Modified Apr 10, 2023 12:37 GMT
Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros
Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros. Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the Chicago White Sox is safe at second on a double as Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Houston Astros applies a late tag in the first inning at Minute Maid Park on April 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with NBC, former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen revealed that the team had stolen the Houston Astros' signs.

Guillen played for the White Sox from 1985 to 1997. He was the manager of the team from 2004 to 2011. According to Guillen, in 2005, while he was managing the team, they stole the Astros' signs during the World Series.

In an interview on NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Postgame Live show on April 7th, 2023, Guillen sounded highly confident and unapologetic when he revealed the cheating that occurred in 2005.

"We had their signs. He [Phil Garner] said, 'You know what? They have our signs.' I said, 'Yes, we do. We have their signs.'"

When asked how the team managed to steal the Houston Astros' signs, Guillen praised the White Sox by calling them geniuses. However, he did not reveal how the team managed to do it.

"We're genius, bro. We are genius. We don't need computers."
Ozzie says the White Sox had the Astros signs in the 2005 World Series@OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien https://t.co/Wnel8rjUit

The Houston Astros cheated in the 2017 World Series by stealing signs from other teams with the help of cameras. The investigation revealed this truth in 2020, and the team was fined $5 million and had to forfeit first and second picks in the 2020-21 drafts. Jeff Luhnow, former Astros general manager, and former Astros field manager A.J. Hinch were suspended.

Fans' reaction to Ozzie Guillen revealing that the White Sox read the Houston Astros' signs

Fans were not happy with the revelation from Ozizie Guilen about the White Sox cheating.

While most were mocking the team and calling them cheaters, others started mocking the Astros. One Twitter user said the Astros must not mind the sign-stealing of 2005 as they had done the same.

"I’m sure Astros fans won’t overreact to this. Figuring out somebody’s steal sign is definitely the same as using electronics to know what pitch is coming."
@NBCSWhiteSox @OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien I’m sure Astros fans won’t overreact to this. Figuring out somebody’s steal sign is definitely the same as using electronics to know what pitch is coming.

However, other Twitter users expressed their disappointment with the White Sox.

"I thought the Astros were the only ones stealing signs..."
@NBCSWhiteSox @OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien I thought the Astros were the only ones stealing signs...
@NBCSWhiteSox @OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien Just can't stop cheating these guys
@NBCSWhiteSox @OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien Cheaters
@NBCSWhiteSox @trophymom5 @OzzieGuillen @ChuckGarfien CHEATERS

It is obvious most were not happy with this and compared the White Sox's cheating to that of the Houston Astros in 2017.

Quick Links

Edited by Piyush Bisht
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...