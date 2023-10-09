In the ALDS Game 2 battle between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Twins' ace Pablo López went the distance and held the Astros hitters at bay in his seven scoreless innings. The right-handed pitcher gave up six hits, a walk and seven strikeouts in an incredible shutout outing on the mound.

The Twins eventually won the game 6-2 after a late surge from the Astros in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two runs.

Fans took to X, to admire Pablo López's outing and the Minnesota win. One fan said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thinks he's Scherzer"

One other user said:

"Elite pitcher."

Twitter reaction

This win comes after the Twins suffered a 6-4 loss in ALDS Game 1 against the Astros. It will certainly ignite the Twins fan club and they can hope to take the defending champion down.

Everything about ALDS Game 2; feat Carlos Correa, Pablo López

After the Astros defeated the Twins in Game 1 of the ALDS matchup, many expected the Twins to challenge the defending champion, let alone give them any roadblocks. Well, the Twins proved many wrong as they went on to defeat them 6-2.

Twins' ace Pablo López took the mound against Astros right-handed pitcher Framber Valdez. Lopez got the better outing of the two as he shut out the Astros hitters in seven scoreless innings. On the other hand, Valdez gave up three runs in the first two innings, another two to start the fifth, and eventually was pulled out after 4.1 innings. Additionally, he walked three and struck out five.

The former Astros and current shortstop Carlos Correa had an incredible outing as he drove in three runs along with three hits and one walk. In the process, he also tied for the third position in the all-time playoff RBIs list, surpassing Derek Jeter and David Ortiz.

There was a late surge from the Astros as Yordan Alvarez blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth. However, Twins closer Jhoan Duran was able to hold them off and claimed the save in a 6-2 Twins victory.