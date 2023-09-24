The San Diego Padres fell against the St. Louis Cardinals in another losing effort in extra innings this season. The home side lost 5-2 after a grueling eleven innings against the Cards.

This was the Padres' 12th extra innings loss of the season, which means they are currently 0-12. They matched the expansion team record of the 1969 Montreal Expos. This was also their second extra innings loss against the Cardinals after they had won a game on August 31 in a return fixture.

San Diego started the season with one of the largest payrolls in the league with $258 million spent on their roster. But that didn't transpire into positive results as the team never found a consistent rhythm.

However, lately, the Padres have been able to string together a few wins. They were on an eight-game win streak that started after their series-clinching third-game victory against the Dodgers. They had series sweeps against the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies before the Cardinals stopped their juggernaut in extra innings on Saturday.

Fans were disappointed as they accepted their fate of missing out on the postseason after their win streak ended:

San Diego Padres fall 5 games behind NL Wild Card spot

The Padres are three games behind .500 PCT this season. With seven games left in the season, they find themselves five games behind the Chicago Cubs who currently hold the final place in the NL Wild Card spots.

Even winning all games from now on might not be enough as there are three other teams in contention in the postseason running. San Diego will head back to the drawing board and rebuild for the following season.