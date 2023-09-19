Relations between San Diego Padres GM AJ Preller and manager Bob Melvin are hinting at a major fallout. This has been a dizzying season for a unit that was touted to explode into the 2023 season after having a vivacious preseason.

Players were signed, and hopes were high after reaching the NL Division Finals last season. But, a lack of synergy and some underlying problems in the management have resulted in struggling performances this season.

"Awesome...so A.J. Preller's relationship with Bob Melvin has become "one of the worst-kept secrets in baseball" and is reportedly "unfixable" - TalkingFriars

The Padres are six games behind the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West division and have a monumental task on their hands. If anything positive has to happen for the Padres, then they have to put the pedal to the metal, dissolve differences, and create good team synergy.

"Who says it’s unfixable? Preller and BoMel were fine last year and will be fine with a winning season next year" - FanBurroughs

"Melvin is a good manager if you give him the resources he needs. Look at when he was in Oakland, he was one of the main reasons why they had some really good years, especially with the dollar store roster they had" - ethanmchugh63

"Stuff that gets aired out when you lose games" - Tg_ryan

"Neither one of these guys has gotten the job done! It's interesting how there were 70+ thousand Padre fans at fanfest who couldn't get enough of any of it. Now it's hatchet time!!" - AlexanderJ98093

"I would rather have BoMel than Preller" - MtCrushmore23

AJ Preller, Bob Melvin, and the sinking Padres

Even though some of the Padres' problems were anticipated going into the season, they are still underperforming this year. Beyond its best starters and key relievers, San Diego lacked depth, and this had occasionally hindered them. Because there are many top players on the roster, it might be embarrassing when they don't perform up to par.

After the culmination of the 2022 season, Bob Melvin and AJ Preller carried out long discussions to plan out an effective strategy for the 2023 season. AJ Preller shelled out massive amounts to sign some superstars of the game during the postseason. Bob would have surely loved to work with such a stellar roster, so the goals were set, but somehow none of them have been achieved as of now.

Bob Melvin and AJ Preller need to communicate well. The important thing is to work together, even if you don't always agree on everything. It remains to be seen what positive outcomes the Padres can take out of this season.