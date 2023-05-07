Juan Soto's good run of form certainly seems to have been lost as the San Diego Padres went down in their second game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by 2-1. Soto was unable to convert on any of his at-bats even striking out once.

Juan Soto has been a promising figure since his debut in 2018 with the Washington Nationals. He had a big hand in their World Series win and subsequently drafted a big contract from the Padres. In 2023, Soto signed a full-year contract extension with the Padres worth $23 million, avoiding salary arbitration.

However since his debut with the Padres last season, Soto had given in mediocre performances. Even this season so far, he had a barren spell last month. In the latter end of the month, he got back to form in the series against the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds as Soto got eight hits in the five games. The Padres ended up winning four of those games.

Cut to their series against the Dodgers, Soto had an average game in the first with one hit in the first game. In the second game, however, the Dominican failed to score with fans taking to Twitter to voice their opinion against him.

Juan Soto needs to approach a more assertive game

One thing that many fans and analysts questioned about Soto's game last season was his unwillingness to swing his bat at pitches that were there to be hit. He swung at a lower percentage of pitches outside the strike zone (19.9%) than any other major league batter.

That thing seems to have continued this season. Soto would looking for another change in fortune as the series against the Dodgers unfolds further.

