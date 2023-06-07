The San Diego Padres fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Mariners in the opener of their double-header on Tiesday. They now find themselves in fourth postion in their division with a disappointing 28-33 record so far this season. Fans have been unhappy with the team's performances in recent weeks and their latest loss added to their frustrations.

The San Diego Padres are coming off a good season from last year but have struggled to replicate their performances this year. They finished second in their division last year, going on to win the NL Wild Card Series as well as the NL DIvision Series before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series.

They continued spending big after the end of last season and signed several big money contracts with players like Yu Darvish, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado. However, they have all failed to come together as a team and take the San Diego outfit to the next level. Instead, they seem to have dropped off since last year and are struggling to achieve consistency in their performances. Fans are fed up of what they have seen so far this season and their loss to the Mariners only added to their frustration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Worst team chemistry in Padres history NO DOUBT....I've followed EVERY season since 1969 and this is the most uncoachable, selfish, me first lineup we've ever had," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"The coaching sucks. The GM sucks. This whole team is one giant disappointment," added another.

Rocky Boyette @rockyboyette @Padres Worst team chemistry in Padres history NO DOUBT....I've followed EVERY season since 1969 and this is the most uncoachable, selfish, me first lineup we've ever had. Count the pop ups...everyone swinging for the fence. Garbage @Padres Worst team chemistry in Padres history NO DOUBT....I've followed EVERY season since 1969 and this is the most uncoachable, selfish, me first lineup we've ever had. Count the pop ups...everyone swinging for the fence. Garbage

マット @Hova5019 @Padres This team gets worse by the day. They play one decent game and follow it up with crap every time. They don’t care. They got paid. They’ve got no trade clauses. The coaching sucks. The GM sucks. This whole team is one giant disappointment. @Padres This team gets worse by the day. They play one decent game and follow it up with crap every time. They don’t care. They got paid. They’ve got no trade clauses. The coaching sucks. The GM sucks. This whole team is one giant disappointment.

D.C. Tubig @tubig @Padres They can't seem to even just string two wins in a row! They're awesome one night and miserable the next. @Padres They can't seem to even just string two wins in a row! They're awesome one night and miserable the next.

Ruben @King_Ruben14

DFA HIM NOW swear the team is in much better sync with gary catching!! @Padres WHY DO THEY KEEP PLAYING NOLADFA HIM NOW swear the team is in much better sync with gary catching!! @Padres WHY DO THEY KEEP PLAYING NOLADFA HIM NOW swear the team is in much better sync with gary catching!!

Paul Pate @p_pate

Welcome to last place. The Rockies own the Padres. That will absolutely hurt. This is too hard to watch anymore. I had such high expectations for the year. @Padres The Rockies are upcoming on the schedule.Welcome to last place. The Rockies own the Padres. That will absolutely hurt. This is too hard to watch anymore. I had such high expectations for the year. @Padres The Rockies are upcoming on the schedule.Welcome to last place. The Rockies own the Padres. That will absolutely hurt. This is too hard to watch anymore. I had such high expectations for the year.

Larry Anderson @DjAvalancheSD @Padres Well, it's either the players or the manager. I like Bob but either he can't motivate or players can't connect. One third of the season is a good sample size. Time to make a change! @Padres Well, it's either the players or the manager. I like Bob but either he can't motivate or players can't connect. One third of the season is a good sample size. Time to make a change!

Steve Powell @Kazimir1021



How are you so bad that Gary Sanchez can walk onto this team and immediately become one of the best players.



Thank goodness Manny held this team hostage for more money. Then pulls a hosmer and disappears.



Well done all around @Padres This team is pathetic.How are you so bad that Gary Sanchez can walk onto this team and immediately become one of the best players.Thank goodness Manny held this team hostage for more money. Then pulls a hosmer and disappears.Well done all around @Padres This team is pathetic.How are you so bad that Gary Sanchez can walk onto this team and immediately become one of the best players.Thank goodness Manny held this team hostage for more money. Then pulls a hosmer and disappears.Well done all around

The San Diego Padres' lack of consistency putting their MLB season in jeopardy

The San Diego Padres had their offence misfiring on a night in which a win was vital for the hopes in the MLB season. They managed to score only a single run in a disappointing performance against the Seattle Mariners. With over sixty gmaes played in the season, time is running out for San Diego to get their act together and show some consistency in the league.

Poll : 0 votes