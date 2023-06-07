The San Diego Padres fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Mariners in the opener of their double-header on Tiesday. They now find themselves in fourth postion in their division with a disappointing 28-33 record so far this season. Fans have been unhappy with the team's performances in recent weeks and their latest loss added to their frustrations.
The San Diego Padres are coming off a good season from last year but have struggled to replicate their performances this year. They finished second in their division last year, going on to win the NL Wild Card Series as well as the NL DIvision Series before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series.
They continued spending big after the end of last season and signed several big money contracts with players like Yu Darvish, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado. However, they have all failed to come together as a team and take the San Diego outfit to the next level. Instead, they seem to have dropped off since last year and are struggling to achieve consistency in their performances. Fans are fed up of what they have seen so far this season and their loss to the Mariners only added to their frustration.
"Worst team chemistry in Padres history NO DOUBT....I've followed EVERY season since 1969 and this is the most uncoachable, selfish, me first lineup we've ever had," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"The coaching sucks. The GM sucks. This whole team is one giant disappointment," added another.
The San Diego Padres' lack of consistency putting their MLB season in jeopardy
The San Diego Padres had their offence misfiring on a night in which a win was vital for the hopes in the MLB season. They managed to score only a single run in a disappointing performance against the Seattle Mariners. With over sixty gmaes played in the season, time is running out for San Diego to get their act together and show some consistency in the league.