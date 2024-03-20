Padres News: NL West team adds top prospect Jackson Merrill to 26-man roster for Seoul Series showdown against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres have announced the addition of top prospects Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley into their 26-man roster ahead of the start of the new MLB season.

They have also added utility man Tyler Wade to the 40-man roster, and he's likely to see some action in the coming days. The Friars begin the Seoul Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in South Korea on Wednesday, when their two prospects will get a chance to prove themselves.

The Padres selected Jackson Merrill as their first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and he has been impressive for them in the minors since then.

He's set to start as the center fielder in what will be his first appearance for the major league side. While it's a risky move, Merrill has been impressive during his time in camp over Spring Training.

Another top prospect set to make his debut with the Padres is 2022 pick Graham Pauley. The 23-year-old infielder has been a force to reckon in the minors and will make the jump directly from Double-A.

Utility man Tyler Wade has made it to a major league roster for the eighth straight year after being announced into the Padres roster on Tuesday. He has played for the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels in the last few years and will be looking for a chance to cement his place in the team.

Padres announce Jackson Merrill as Opening Day center fielder

The 20-year-old infielder Jackson Merrill has been named the Opening Day center fielder by the San Diego Padres as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Seoul Series.

Coming into 2024, the shortstop was the No. 12 prospect in the MLB and has been expected to make the roster after a convincing Spring Training.

Hence, it's not really a surprise, as the Friars have been expected to fill the holes in their roster, given the wealth of talent available to them. What remains to be seen is how Merrill fares in the major leagues.

