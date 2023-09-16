Padres pull the plug on injury-threatened Joe Musgrove's season amid bleak postseason hopes

The San Diego Padres have pulled the plug on Joe Musgrove's rollercoaster season while he's still on his way back from a should injury.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the Padres are unwilling to take a chance on the starting pitcher's fitness as they have resigned to their fate as non-contenders in the MLB this year. Musgrove will now have an extended time frame during the offseason to work on his injury without the need to hurry back to action.

Joe Musgrove started his major league career with the Houston Astros in 2016 and went on to win the World Series with them the following year. He was then traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the 2018 season and spent three years there. In January 2021, he was traded to the Padres and went on to pitch a no-hitter in his first season.

This year, Musgrove has had a rollercoaster of a season, to say the least. He suffered an injury to his right toe at the beginning of the season which caused him to miss several games, before sustaining brief injuries to his shoulder and elbow.

However, he came back to fitness and was in red-hot form in the 17 starts he made in the season. He was on his way to recovery ahead of the end of the regular season but the Padres' status as non-contenders has forced them to slow down his path to recovery and avoid any unnecessary risks.

Joe Musgrove becomes second Padres pitcher to have his season ended days after Yu Darvish

While the San Diego Padres are yet to formally announce their decision to end Joe Musgrove's 2023 MLB season, it comes as no surprise. Just days after Yu Darvish met the same fate after his elbow injury, it seems like a sensible move on the management's part.

The Padres are fourth in the NL West with a 69-78 record so far in the season and there is no reason for them to take any unnecessary risks. The smart thing to do now is to regroup and focus on making sure that they have their players in the best shape possible for next year's preseason.