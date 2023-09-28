Padres will reportedly offer Juan Soto a generous contract this offseason, trade rumors continue to swirl around star

According to MLB Insider Hector Gomez, the San Diego Padres could offer superstar Juan Soto a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

Even though the 2023 regular season has not come to a close yet, the main talk surrounding the Padres is the future of their star outfielder.

The future of superstar Juan Soto will linger heavily over the San Diego Padres offseason. However, if Hector Gomez is right, he will remain in Southern California. At only 24, Soto is entering the final year of arbitration eligibility before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season.

It's been a down year for both Soto and the San Diego Padres, as the team's postseason hopes are hanging by a thread. The Friars are 3.5 games outside of the final National League Wild Card spot, but their window to clinch a postseason berth is incredibly narrow.

That's why the narrative around the Padres has shifted to the future of Soto, as the club has expressed interest in re-signing the talented outfielder. Nevertheless, there have been rumblings about the club potentially looking at moving Soto on the trade market.

The New York Mets have emerged as a potential landing spot for Juan Soto

If Soto becomes available, one of the many teams that have been linked to the outfielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is the New York Mets. After a record-breaking spending spree last offseason, the Mets failed to live up to expectations.

However, after shedding some of their larger contracts, including those of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, it has been reported that owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler have interest in acquiring the outfielder.

The open salary space would also allow the team to offer Soto a long-term extension.