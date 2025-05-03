Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals which horse she will likely bet on at Kentucky Derby

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne made her presence felt in a charming pink dress for the 2025 Kentucky Derby at the prestigious Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Dunne was a special guest at the 2025 Kentucky Oaks on Friday, which is a major stakes race for three-year-old thoroughbreds before the Derby Day.
For the 2025 event, Dunne was picked to start the 2025 Kentucky Oaks and give the "Riders Up" call.
As she made her way through the red carpet, Lauren Herbert interviewed her and asked the former LSU Tigers gymnast if she was going to bet on the horse race. Dunne replied (0:40 onwards):
“You know what? I think I will. I feel like that’s part of the experience, so I will be. I’m not sure what horse yet—I need to do a little more research, but I’m planning on it."
Herbert then went on to suggest that Dunne should bet on Journalism, which has the best odds to win the race (7-2). However, Dunne seemingly had a different name on her mind.
"I also heard Sandman though," Dunne added.
Where does Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's likely bet Sandman stand in the eyes of oddsmakers?
The horse Olivia Dunne seemingly likes, Sandman, has the second-best odds (5-1) in the contest. Here is the complete odds list from KentuckyDerby.com of all 20 horses who will be in action:
- 1. Citizen Bull – 16-1
- 2. Neoequos – 53-1
- 3. Final Gambit – 16-1
- 4. Rodriguez – SCRATCHED
- 5. American Promise – 12-1
- 6. Admire Daytona – 37-1
- 7. Luxor Cafe – 13-1
- 8. Journalism – 7-2 (Co-Favorite)
- 9. Burnham Square – 18-1
- 10. Grande – SCRATCHED
- 11. Flying Mohawk – 34-1
- 12. East Avenue – 31-1
- 13. Publisher – 28-1
- 14. Tiztastic – 18-1
- 15. Render Judgment – 12-1
- 16. Coal Battle – 27-1
- 17. Sandman – 5-1 (Strong Contender)
- 18. Sovereignty – 10-1
- 19. Chunk of Gold – 31-1
- 20. Owen Almighty – 40-1
- 21. Baeza – 34-1 (Also Eligible)
As one can see, Dunne's Sandman has the second-best odds of 5-1 and is pegged as a "strong contender" behind "so-Favorite" Journalism.
Olivia Dunne was not the only celebrity at the event. Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Chris Stapleton, George Clooney, Lamar Jackson, Taylor Swift, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, and others are all expected to attend the event.
The 2025 Kentucky Derby airs live May 3 at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC and streaming on Peacock.