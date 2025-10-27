Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s street-pole moment gets upstaged by unexpected pedestrian cameo

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne competed for the LSU Tigers in college gymnastics before calling time on her career earlier this year.While Dunne bid farewell to the mat in April, she showed off her flexibility in her latest TikTok post. However, a cameo from a pedestrian stole the show in the clip.The former LSU gymnast was hanging from a NYC traffic pole with one hand in her TikTok post before a stranger interrupted with his impromptu dance moves.&quot;Why was this pedestrian lowkey tuff,&quot; Dunne captioned her post.View on TikTokSince her retirement from gymnastics, Dunne has purchased homes in Manhattan, New York and Jupiter, Florida. Skenes and Dunne also attempted to acquire New York Yankees icon Babe Ruth's former apartment but failed.Earlier this month, the duo spent time together on a scenic gateway to Italy after Skenes' second consecutive season with the Pirates ended without playoff baseball.Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals special gift from Taylor SwiftOlivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday at the start of the month with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. However, the LSU gymnast received a surprise gift over the weekend.Dunne shared an Instagram story with a picture of a gift from pop icon Taylor Swift. The gift had a handwritten note from Swift along with a vinyl of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.“If you're reading this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ into the world.”Earlier this year, Dunne had pledged allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Super Bowl clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.&quot;Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs,&quot; Dunne said in February. &quot;Unpopular opinion around here, which I've heard a lot about. But I'm very excited, and it's my first Super Bowl, so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swiftie.”Swift, who was dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at the time, announced her engagement to the Pro Bowler in an Instagram post in August.