  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's street-pole moment gets upstaged by unexpected pedestrian cameo

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:30 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s street-pole moment gets upstaged by unexpected pedestrian cameo - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne competed for the LSU Tigers in college gymnastics before calling time on her career earlier this year.

While Dunne bid farewell to the mat in April, she showed off her flexibility in her latest TikTok post. However, a cameo from a pedestrian stole the show in the clip.

The former LSU gymnast was hanging from a NYC traffic pole with one hand in her TikTok post before a stranger interrupted with his impromptu dance moves.

"Why was this pedestrian lowkey tuff," Dunne captioned her post.
Since her retirement from gymnastics, Dunne has purchased homes in Manhattan, New York and Jupiter, Florida. Skenes and Dunne also attempted to acquire New York Yankees icon Babe Ruth's former apartment but failed.

Earlier this month, the duo spent time together on a scenic gateway to Italy after Skenes' second consecutive season with the Pirates ended without playoff baseball.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals special gift from Taylor Swift

Olivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday at the start of the month with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. However, the LSU gymnast received a surprise gift over the weekend.

Dunne shared an Instagram story with a picture of a gift from pop icon Taylor Swift. The gift had a handwritten note from Swift along with a vinyl of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“If you're reading this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ into the world.”
Earlier this year, Dunne had pledged allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Super Bowl clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs," Dunne said in February. "Unpopular opinion around here, which I've heard a lot about. But I'm very excited, and it's my first Super Bowl, so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swiftie.”

Swift, who was dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at the time, announced her engagement to the Pro Bowler in an Instagram post in August.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
