Pending Toronto Blue Jays free agents Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier win fourth Gold Gloves as fielding award announced

Toronto Blue Jays stars Kevin Kiermaier and Matt Chapman both earned the fourth Gold Gloves of their respective careers after the winners of the fielding awards were announced on Monday.

The honor for both players comes as questions regarding their futures with the team. Both Chapman, a third baseman, as well as center fielder Kiermaier are unrestricted free agents as of Monday, as their contracts with the Jays have officially expired.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Matt Chapman, José Berríos, and Kevin Kiermaier are the Jays' Gold Glove recipients." - TSN

With three Gold Glove winners, the Blue Jays were tied with the Texas Rangers for having the highest number of honorees on the roster in the AL. Alongside Chapman and Kiermaier was Jays pitcher Jose Berrios, whose name gained widespread attention after he was pulled in the fourth inning of Toronto's fateful Wild Card finale against the Twins in October.

Expand Tweet

"Matt Chapman is pretty good at third base defense, right? #BlueJays #NextLevel" - Brennan Delaney

Whilst Matt Chapman witnessed a modest decline in his hitting figures this season, he still manned the hot corner for the Jays excellently this year. The 30-year old hit .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs, his lowest full-season output of his career. Regardless, Chapman will win his fourth Gold Glove, with the first three coming during his days playing for the Oakland Athletics.

Kevin Kiermaier was a shrewd offseason acquisition for the Jays. A speedy center fielder, Kiermaier hit .265/.322/.419 with 36 RBI and 14 stealds for Toronto. After spending a decade manning the outfield for the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiermaier will see his one-year, $9 million contract expire, making him eligible for free agency.

Expand Tweet

"What a catch by Kevin Kiermaier!" - Talkin' Baseball

Across the league, several other big names featured in Gold Glove designations.Names such as Adolis Garcia, rookie catcher Jonah Heim, Fernando Tatis Jr., Nico Hoerner, as well as Houston Astros utility man Mauricio Dubon were recognized.

Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier have big choices to make

After the Jays' stinging AL Wild Card loss to the Twins, Chapman was asked about his future in Toronto. In his typical stoic fashion, the third baseman responded that he'd need some time to think.

With the fanbase north of the border enraged about another lacklustre year, both of these players will need to think long and hard about whether they want to keep trying with the Blue Jays, or attempt to find greener pastures elsewhere.