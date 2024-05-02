“People expect us to win every game’’ - Mookie Betts opens up on fans anticipating Dodgers' success

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 at Chase Field, continuing their series-winning streak that started with the Washington Nationals.

Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 last night and scored two RBIs in Arizona. He currently has the highest batting average (.377), OBP (.481) and OPS (1.104) in the league, along with the most runs (29), hits (49) and total bases (81).

However, Betts feels the pressure of performance increasing with every victory.

“People expect us to win every game,’’ Mookie Betts told USA TODAY Sports, via Bob Nightengale. “They expect us to hit homers every at-bat. It’s like we’re not humans.”

“It’s a silly game. You’re going to have ups and downs no matter who you are. It’s inevitable. Remember, this game is based off failure, not success. It’s good to have those expectations though. The guys we have in here, the coaches, we have a lot of confidence. But we got to go play.’’

With such a talented roster that includes Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Galsnow, Betts and Freddie Freeman, it's natural for fans to hope for a dominant season, and team veteran reliever Daniel Hudson is well aware of this.

“There’s an expectation when you come to the Dodgers,’’ said Hudson. “You should win 60 to 70 percent of your games. The boo-birds come out, and it’s justified. I’d probably boo if I were a fan, too."

“The expectations this organization has brought upon a good fan base. They expect us to win almost every game. When we don’t… everyone is surprised by it, including us."

Mookie Betts has gathered praise from Dodgers skipper

Dave Roberts, the manager of the LA Dodgers, expressed high praise for Mookie Betts. He, along with Ohtani and Will Smith, has been leading the team's offense and has already contributed 25 RBIs and six home runs this season.

“He [Mookie Betts] just conducts professional at-bats,’’ Roberts said, via USA TODAY Sports. “That’s a perfect recipe for an MVP-type season.’’

“To his credit, he really raised his level of play. Certainly, right now, he’s an above-average shortstop. I grade him out as a solid B-plus. It’s hard to imagine that given where he started. It’s really, really impressive."

In addition to his impressive stats, Betts has been stepping in for Gavin Lux at shortstop on a regular basis. This has enabled the team to retain its performance and respond to any changes on the field.

The Dodgers lead the NL West with a 20-13 record, followed by the San Diego Padres with a 16-18 record. The team is set to play a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves starting on Friday, hoping to continue their hot streak.

