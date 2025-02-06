Pete Alonso signing with Mets draws interesting reaction from $90,000,000-worth Patrick Mahomes

After many months and much speculation, Pete Alonso's free agency came to an end, returning to the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal. The four-time All-Star was linked to a number of different clubs throughout the offseason, including the Toronto Blue Jays, however, in the end, the slugger will remain in New York.

There was mutual interest in Pete Alonso and the New York Mets continuing their relationship together, however, it was a long negotiation that was beginning to fee inevitable. The Mets will be viewed as one of the top contenders in the National League entering the 2025 campaign, not only because their were able to re-sign Alonso, but also additions such as Juan Soto, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's safe to say that even though Pete Alonso may not have landed the long-term deal he was after, he is still a wealthy man. Patrick Mahomes, another wealthy athlete with a net worth of $90,000,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth, was asked about the Alonso signing and how the New York Mets would perform in 2025.

"I think they'll have a good chance. They have a good team, they had a great year this last year and they get those guys back and adding Juan Soto, I'm sure they'll have another chance to go out there and compete and win a championship," Mahomes said of the Mets' offseason.

It will undoubtedly be an exciting year for not only the New York Mets but for baseball in general. For Patrick Mahomes, baseball has been a big part of his life, as the Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes, who pitched in MLB with several clubs. Patrick Mahomes is also a part owner of the Kansas City Royals, so it is easy to see who he will be cheering for this upcoming season.

"I'm excited for baseball this year, there's alot of big moves happening and I hope my Royals can make a little case for themselves as well," Patrick Mahomes continued.

It will be interesting to see how the New York Mets will perform this season now that Pete Alonso is back in the fold. According to FanGraphs, the Mets have a 4.7% chance to win the World Series as of February 6th.

MLB insider suggests that Pete Alonso's free agency has blocked other players from signing

As one of the biggest names remaining in free agency, it's not surprising to see that some clubs were waiting to see where both Alonso and Alex Bregman will sign before making other moves.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal suggested that players such as Yoan Moncada, Ty France, and Justin Turner have been "on hold" until some of the big fish land. He also suggested that the lack of available positions has given the advantage to clubs in negotiating with mid-tier players.

Expand Tweet

Although Alex Bregman is still without a deal, it will interesting to see if Alonso's return to the New York Mets will spark a number of other free agent moves as Spring Training rapidly approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.