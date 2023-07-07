Philadelphia Phillies' heralded pitching prospect Andrew Painter is undergoing tests after experiencing discomfort in his sprained right elbow.
One of the most anticipated prospects in the Phillies' farm system, Painter suffered the elbow sprain after pitching in his spring training debut on March 1.
After testing at the time, Tommy John surgery to repair the right proximal ulnar collateral ligament was ruled out in favor of rest and rehabilitation. He began playing catch in mid-April and progressed to throwing bullpen sessions in June.
However, the Philadelphia Phillies delayed the plan to have Andrew Painter begin facing live hitting this week. And now, after news broke that the 19-year-old hurler is once again experiencing discomfort and stiffness in his elbow, fans are once again feeling Tommy John surgery is inevitable.
The Philadelphia Phillies sent Andrew Painter to receive multiple medical opinions in March, including one from prominent Tommy John surgeon Neal ElAttrache. The decision was made to rest Painter for five weeks, and then slowly progress him back to game fitness.
However, Friday's news has a lot of Phillies fans second guessing that decision.
If it is now decided that Painter will require Tommy John surgery, the Phillies will have done little other than delayed his recovery and possibly cost the young right-hander another full season of possible contributions at the major league level.
Earlier this week, Phillies manager Rob Thomson had told reporters Painter's stiffness was not a reason to sound the alarm. He said:
"As of now, no, I don’t have any concern. We just want to make sure that stiffness gets out and we move forward."
However, now that the stiffness has progressed to discomfort, Phillies Nation is most certainly sounding the sirens.
Andrew Painter a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies
Painter was selected by the Phillies with the 13th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.
In 26 minor league games at the Single-A and Double-A level in 2022, he logged a 6-2 record with a 1.48 ERA, .0875 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 109-2/3 innings.
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!