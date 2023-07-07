Philadelphia Phillies' heralded pitching prospect Andrew Painter is undergoing tests after experiencing discomfort in his sprained right elbow.

One of the most anticipated prospects in the Phillies' farm system, Painter suffered the elbow sprain after pitching in his spring training debut on March 1.

After testing at the time, Tommy John surgery to repair the right proximal ulnar collateral ligament was ruled out in favor of rest and rehabilitation. He began playing catch in mid-April and progressed to throwing bullpen sessions in June.

Alex Coffey @byalexcoffey Thomson says Andrew Painter is feeling elbow discomfort. He’s undergoing testing. No results yet. Thomson declined to specify what type of testing it is. Thomson says Andrew Painter is feeling elbow discomfort. He’s undergoing testing. No results yet. Thomson declined to specify what type of testing it is.

However, the Philadelphia Phillies delayed the plan to have Andrew Painter begin facing live hitting this week. And now, after news broke that the 19-year-old hurler is once again experiencing discomfort and stiffness in his elbow, fans are once again feeling Tommy John surgery is inevitable.

justin🦕 @FatassEmbiid @byalexcoffey shouldve just got the tommy in the beginning of the year @byalexcoffey shouldve just got the tommy in the beginning of the year

The Philadelphia Phillies sent Andrew Painter to receive multiple medical opinions in March, including one from prominent Tommy John surgeon Neal ElAttrache. The decision was made to rest Painter for five weeks, and then slowly progress him back to game fitness.

However, Friday's news has a lot of Phillies fans second guessing that decision.

Julian Manes @JulianManes @byalexcoffey should of got the tommy john right away thats a mismanagement @byalexcoffey should of got the tommy john right away thats a mismanagement

Dan Baxter @baxter4133 @byalexcoffey I mean clearly he need Tommy John 4 months ago @byalexcoffey I mean clearly he need Tommy John 4 months ago

If it is now decided that Painter will require Tommy John surgery, the Phillies will have done little other than delayed his recovery and possibly cost the young right-hander another full season of possible contributions at the major league level.

Zach Hopkins @healedbyhockey @byalexcoffey Honestly, just get the TJ now. No point in beating around the bush. He’s got age on side as well. Get it fixed right. @byalexcoffey Honestly, just get the TJ now. No point in beating around the bush. He’s got age on side as well. Get it fixed right.

Aloha @alohaprosperity @byalexcoffey Should have got TJ immediately, but they messed around and now he will miss 2 full seasons. @byalexcoffey Should have got TJ immediately, but they messed around and now he will miss 2 full seasons.

Earlier this week, Phillies manager Rob Thomson had told reporters Painter's stiffness was not a reason to sound the alarm. He said:

"As of now, no, I don’t have any concern. We just want to make sure that stiffness gets out and we move forward."

However, now that the stiffness has progressed to discomfort, Phillies Nation is most certainly sounding the sirens.

J @FairmountJack @byalexcoffey I know we fantasized about him providing a jolt in the second half but he should've honestly just gotten the surgery in March. @byalexcoffey I know we fantasized about him providing a jolt in the second half but he should've honestly just gotten the surgery in March.

Andrew Painter a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Painter #76 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during media day

Painter was selected by the Phillies with the 13th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

In 26 minor league games at the Single-A and Double-A level in 2022, he logged a 6-2 record with a 1.48 ERA, .0875 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 109-2/3 innings.

