When Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL during Spring Training, everyone assumed his 2023 campaign was over before it even began. That has been the presumption many have carried into the early days of the season, but that is not how Hoskins sees it. He stated that he believes he could be ready to contribute in late October, particularly in the World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies came up just short of winning it all in 2022 and finishing the playoff run is clearly the team's goal. They have not gotten off to a brilliant start in 2023, but they are also plagued by injuries. With a 3-6 record so far, they need to find ways to get over .500 and stay there.

Rhys Hoskins shared his belief that he could return for the 2023 World Series with reporters, which was shared to Twitter by John Clark.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS “We have a guy here who had the same similar injury who was able to contribute in the World Series (Kyle Schwarber). I’m going to do everything in my power to give myself an opportunity if and when we are playing in late October, I have a chance to contribute”



-Rhys Hoskins “We have a guy here who had the same similar injury who was able to contribute in the World Series (Kyle Schwarber). I’m going to do everything in my power to give myself an opportunity if and when we are playing in late October, I have a chance to contribute”-Rhys Hoskins https://t.co/QMILpghvF0

Hoskins referenced Kyle Schwarber's triumphant return to the Chicago Cubs in 2016 after suffering the same injury. Considering the two are now teammates, it is easy to understand why he believes it is possible. Philadelphia Phillies fans could not be happier to hear that this is Rhys Hoskins' mindset after a catastrophic injury.

His determination is a credit to the Phillies' culture and the team's need to win the championship. Every MLB team would love to have a player as committed to winning as Hoskins is. Since the Philadelphia Phillies have multiple players out with injuries, they need to hope this mindset permeates the clubhouse.

The Phillies are still anxiously awaiting the return of Bryce Harper, who is reportedly ahead of schedule. His return will certainly come before Hoskins', and will be critical to the team's success. The Phillies cannot afford to have too slow of a start considering the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are division rivals.

Rhys Hoskins is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Philadelphia and could create an all-time moment if he accomplishes his goal.

Can the Philadelphia Phillies reach the World Series without Rhys Hoskins?

Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies

Even in an ideal world, it'll be tough for Hoskins to play in the last MLB series of 2023. The Phillies are certainly worse off without him and have been struggling in his absence. Perhaps with Bryce Harper's return, they can find offensive consistency and go on a run.

It would take incredible play and a lot of good luck, but Rhys Hoskins could wind up with one of Philadelphia's most iconic sports moments.

