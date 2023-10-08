Philadelphia Phillies are well on their way to record yet another upset victory in the NLDS against the much fancied Atlanta Braves after they took game 1 by 3-0 on the road at Truist Park. Phillies veteran Bryce Harper is confident of the team's success in the second game before they head back home to complete the win.

The game between the Phillies and the Braves might have shocked a few who were expecting the league-leading Atlanta to come out all guns blazing. But that was not to be as some strong pitching by the Phillies stopped any chances of an Atlanta run-fest.

Philadelphia find themselves in a similar situation like last year when they faced the Braves in the NLDS. They took game 1 in Atlanta in a tight encounter that saw them win 7-6. Even though the Braves leveled in the second, the Phillies were strong at home winning the last two games to move to the NL Championship Series.

Bryce Harper is determined to not take a 1-1 situation to Philly. He is confident of his team taking the second game, reducing any chances of a Braves comeback. Speaking about it in the post game interview, Harper said:

"It is huge. Any time you come into someone else's park and win, it's big. Great starting pitching, great bullpen, good defence and timely hitting as well. That's a really really good team over there... We need to get back again on Monday and get the win."

Can the Phillies contain the Braves lineup again?

It has been a record-breaking season for the Atlanta Braves lineup. They have had multipe batters get career-best home runs and RBIs. To be able to shut them out at home was a major achievement for the Phillies. It depends on whether they will be able to replicate the same in game 2.

The Phillies have announced Zack Wheeler as the starter for the second game. He went 13-6 in the regular season with a 3.61 ERA. With a well rested bullpen and a strong showing by Wheeler, game 2 might have the same result.