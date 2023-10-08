Phillies' Bryce Harper slams a homer off Spencer Strider, gives team a two-run lead

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper slammed a huge home run off Spencer Strider in the sixth inning to give his team a 2-0 lead on the night. The Atlanta Braves pitcher has never allowed a ball in play at more than 111.8 mph, and Harper broke that with a 115.3 mph hit into right field.

Bryson Stott started the scoring for the Phillies with an RBI single in the fourth inning with a hit into left field. While their defence has remained tight over the night, the two-time NL MVP launched a mammoth home run into right field to double the lead.

On the other hand, the Phillies bullpen has done a great job of containing the Braves' potent offence. They have allowed only four hits over the course of the game and recorded eight strikeouts into the seventh inning.

Bryce Harper's enters Phillies record books with 7th career playoff home run

Bryce Harper's homer in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves marked his seventh home run in the playoffs, putting him in fourth place in the Philadelphia Phillies' record books.

On top of the list is Jayson Werth with 11, followed by Chase Utley and Ryan Howard with 10 and 8 each. If he keeps this up, Harper could easily move to third on the list before the end of the year.