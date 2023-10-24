The Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup for Game 7 of the NLCS, and Alec Bohm's placement on the list has sparked concern from fans. The 27-year-old has failed to produce much for the Phillies this postseason, which has led to widespread panic online from the passionate fanbase.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Alec Bohm has not been bad by any means, he has failed to produce much from such as coveted spot in the lineup. Throughout the 2023 postseason, Bohm has been serviceable at best, however, the biggest issue fans are having is the number of other players that they feel should be in the clean-up position.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to the lineup that the Philadelphia Phillies shared across their social media accounts, Bohm will bat ahead of clutch postseason performers such as J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos.

Expand Tweet

So far in the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bohm has been steady, albeit unspectacular. Through the six games this series, the third baseman has produced a .273 batting average with three RBIs and no home runs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Bohm may not be reliable when it comes to power-hitting statistics, he could be useful if he can maintain his solid batting average. Bohm could not only score players such as Trea Turner or Bryce Harper if they were on base, but he could also keep the line moving. This would allow the aforementioned Realmuto or Castellanos to come up to the plate.

Expand Tweet

Some fans believe that Alec Bohm's placement at the clean-up spot could determine if the Phillies reach the postseason or not

Many feel that Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson's decision to have Alec Bohm in the clean-up spot could ultimately be the most important one to the outcome of the winner-take-all game.

Expand Tweet

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will slug it out of a World Series berth. After taking a commanding 2-0 series lead, the Diamondbacks have battled their way back from the brink of elimination, and are only one victory away from reaching the World Series for the first time since 2001.

Expand Tweet

If Bohm fails, it ultimately cost the Philadelphia Phillies an opportunity to take on the Texas Rangers during the 2023 World Series. However, if Bohm comes through in the clutch, Thomson will be praised for his decision.