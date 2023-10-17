Nick Castellanos has sent Philadelphia Phillies fans crazy once again after launching a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the National League Championship Series game on Monday. He joined the legendary Reggie Jackson to become the only two players to hit five homers over three postseason games. The Phillies went on to take an early lead on the night and Castellanos extended his team's lead with a blast into the right-field stands, sending fans crazy over social media.

Nick Castellanos is only in his second season in Philadelphia and has already become a crowd favorite during his time there. After playing the majority of his career with the Detroit Tigers, the slugger changed clubs twice over three years before signing with the Phillies as a free agent in 2022. He has been one of their best players over the season and is only getting better in the postseason.

Phillies started Game 1 of the NLCS against the Diamondbacks on the front foot, scoring two home runs in the first inning thanks to Kyle Scwarber and Bryce Harper. Castellanos then extended the lead with his solo homer in the second extending his impressive record in the postseason this year. Fans were jubilant as their team looked to be heading towards victory in their quest for the World Series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is the king Casty," wrote one fan on Twitter. "This man wants to set records," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nick Castellanos makes history while Bryce Harper homers on birthday

The Philadelphia Phillies bats were on fire once again as they made a strong start to their NLCS game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nick Castellanos recorded his fifth home run in three postseason games while Bryce Harper also homered to celebrate his birthday. Overall, it was a dominant start from the Philadelphia side, and they will be looking to bring it home without making any mistakes in the later innings.

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has also been impeccable over the course of the evening, shutting out the Arizona offense over the first five innings, giving up only a single hit while recording eight strikeouts.