Although it appeared that there was a chance that Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins could return for the National League Championship Series, this will not be the case. Even though it seemed like a long shot that the injured star could return for the team's upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he had been ramping up his rehab process.

According to Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson, Rhys Hoskins had been increasing his workload during his rehab process at the team's Florida complex. This led many to believe that there was an opportunity for Hoskins to make his postseason debut, however, it will need to wait until at least the World Series if the club advances.

Although it seemed unlikely for Hoskins to return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup after tearing his ACL during Spring Training, he had ramped up his work recently. Thomson explained that Rhys Hoskins had been taking roughly 75-85 swings per day, which led to many fans believing that the hard-hitting first baseman could return during the NLCS.

Now, after the Philadelphia Phillies announced their roster for their matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, fans were devastated to see that Hoskins was not included.

Others have remained optimistic that Hoskins will return to the team this postseason, stating that the team is saving him for the World Series. This bold attitude, which is synonymous with the city of Philadelphia, has led many fans to say that Hoskins will not only return when the club reaches the World Series but that he will slug them to a championship.

A potential Rhys Hoskins return may seem unlikely, but not impossible - Kyle Schwarber did it in 2016

Although it seemed unrealistic for Hoskins to return in the same calendar year as his ACL tear, it has been done before. It was his own teammate Kyle Schwarber who not only returned after tearing his knee but was effective after rejoining the Chicago Cubs lineup in 2016.

His own teammate Kyle Schwarber was able to return as the designated hitter for the Chicago Cubs during the 2016 World Series. He eventually helped the club break their 107-year championship drought. If Hoskins is able to return during the World Series (if Philadelphia qualifies), he will have the opportunity to etch himself in Phillies history.

