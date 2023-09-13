The Philadelphia Phillies were beaten at home by the Atlanta Braves for a narrow 7-6 loss despite a Bryce Harper home run that broke plenty of records. The Phillies were trying to consolidate after the game 2 victory in the split doubleheader between the teams on Monday.

Bryce Harper solidified his status as one of the best in the sport as he made his way to 1,500 career hits. The 7x All-Star and 2x NL MVP, once with the Washington Nationals and once with the Phillies, got to that mark with a home run in the eighth inning.

The outfielder's solo shot in the penultimate frame started a comeback for the home side who were trailing 6-2.

On his very first pitch, Harper hit went yard toward center field that cleared the field by a long way distancing 430 ft. Bryson Stott homered two batters later before Trea Turner's game-tying home run in the ninth took the game into extra innings.

The 31-year-old's home run gave him 1500 career hits and he added a single in the ninth before getting tagged on a double play. He went 2-3 in the game with 2 walks.

Harper is only the 18th player in MLB history to reach 1,500 career hits and 300 home runs before his 31st birthday.

Phillies fans celebrated the individual feat but blasted the team

Philadelphia Phillies lose in extra innings against MLB-leading Braves

The Phillies were unable to complete their comeback as they were halted in the bottom of the 10th innings. Eddie Rosario's RBI single in the top of the 10th broke the tie as the Braves took a 7-6 lead.

The Atlanta Braves have a chance to secure sixth straight division crown if they win at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. The win would mean even more for the team who were beaten by the Phillies in the NLDS last season.