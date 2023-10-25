Philadelphia Phillies fans are not taking the loss in the NLCS very well. After coming back home with a two game set needing to win just one of them, they fell both times to the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks. Their fan base is understandably disappointed, with some fans lashing out at the entire franchise.

One fan decided to poll the fanbase on their feelings as they poured out of the stadium following the 4-2 Game 7 loss. Some of them were extremely angry about it, with one saying:

"Phillies need to sell Trea Turner, that guy's a f*****g idiot. We went further without him. F**k the Phillies honestly."

Another was very blunt:

"I hope they never f*****g play baseball again."

Many fans had expletive-laden rants, none more profane than this one:

"F**k all them b***h-a*s motherf****rs who couldn't get a hit when we motherf*****g needed it!"

Another suggested that they gut the entire roster after the latest loss:

"Let's trade the whole f*****g team, this team f*****g blew it."

Upset may not begin to describe this fan's feelings:

"I want to say that I'm f*****g depressed, I had to ask nine people for this f*****g cigarette!"

Several others had excellent soundbites:

"We're Philly fans, we always stink."

"Feeling like I want to go lay in traffic."

"I love how we spent $700 million for guys that go 0-12 combined."

"We had home field for two games! Two games! You let them come here and beat us?!"

Trea Turner and others got the brunt of the attention, but the fan base was clearly extremely upset with how their team performed in a critical Game 7.

Phillies fans upset with Game 7 dud

The Philadelphia Phillies had a good chance of making it back to the World Series to redeem themselves for the loss to the Houston Astros. Awaiting them and Arizona was the Texas Rangers.

Trea Turner was called out by Phillies fans

Instead, the Phillies lost Game 6 when they could've ended the series at home. They came into Game 7 needing to win, and they actually got off to a 2-1 lead early on.

However, Corbin Carroll and the Diamondbacks came through and scored three more runs, shutting down the Philly offense the rest of the way. That ended their season and upset their fans tremendously.