Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3 Predictions, Odds, and Picks - October 19 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Philadelphia Phillies won both home games in the NLCS. They blasted the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2, winning 10-0. They are hoping that momentum will carry with them on the road, where they will look to finish the series off. Here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions

The Phillies are trying to get a commanding 3-0 lead in the NLCS. With that lead, they'd be almost a lock for the World Series. The team has been red hot, and they're not looking to cool down.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks odds

Brandon Pfaadt is on the bump, and he's not exactly a guy anyone expects to shut down this vaunted lineup. The Phillies haven't announced their starter yet, but it could be advantageous for Philadelphia.

Either way, the Diamondbacks look outmatched so far. They're demoralized, having suffered their first two losses of this postseason. They likely won't be swept, but they will be on the brink of it after Game 3.

The Phillies are currently -164 to win this series. They are also -135 to win the game tonight. As for the World Series, they're the favorites right now as well. They're +110, just edging the Texas Rangers at +120.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks head-to-head

Thus far, the Phillies are 6-3 against the Diamondbacks. They won four of seven matchups in the regular season and have so far won the only two playoff matchups in 2023.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Fantasy picks

At this point, most of the Phillies lineup is a good pick. They are almost all raking right now. In particular, Kyle Schwarber has turned it on in the NLCS, homering three times. He's been great, and he will likely continue his streak.

However, he is a bit boom or bust. If you're looking for a safer pick, either Trea Turner or Bryce Harper are great. Harper is one of the premier postseason performers, and he's on fire again.

On the Diamondbacks side, Corbin Carroll is a good pick. He hasn't been as good this series as he was in the NLDS, but he's due for a breakout game. If it's going to happen, a game at home is a good place for it to do so.

Christian Walker is another good pick. He can mash with the best of them, and he'll also enjoy playing in front of his home fans. Expect him to do better as well.