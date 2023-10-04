Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction & Betting Tips - October 4 | 2023 MLB NL Wild Card game

On October 4, the Philadelphia Phillies will welcome the Miami Marlins for the second game of the NL Wild Card Series. After Philadelphia emerged victorious by a score of 4-1 in the first game, Miami's season could be over after Game 2.

During the regular season, the Phillies garnered six more wins than the Marlins, garnering a record of 90-72. However, the advantage in the season series went to Miami, with the Fish winning seven out of thirteen meetings.

With the Phillies heading into the second game of their series, let's look how at how the two teams stack up.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Predictions

Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series is shaping up to be a battle of pitching. For the Marlins, left-hander Braxton Garrett will get the nod. Garrett, a 26-year old in his third season for the Marlins, has had a career season.

A native of Alabama, Garrett went 9-7 with a 3.66 ERA in 31 appearances. In the absence of 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, Garrett has stepped up, and pitched very well, with the exception of his last start of the season. On September 27, Garrett surrendered 4 earned runs in 4 innings against the New York Mets.

Taking to the mound for the Phillies will be Aaron Nola. Nola, 30, is in the final season of his five-year, $56.7 million deal, and may be taking to the bump for the final time in a Phillies uniform. Despite being held in high regard, Nola has a 4.46 ERA this season, and has struck out the fewest number of batters since 2017.

In Game 1, Miami Marlins stars Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Soler were fairly invisible. If the Fish cannot wake their bats up in a big way, it is reasonable to expect this game going the Phillies' way.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins betting tips

In Game 1, every single Phillies player registered a hit. However, during the regular season, the Miami Marlins were the better-hitting team. Their .259 team average was 4th in MLB, compared to the Phillies' .256 figure, which ranked eighth.

Betting on Phillies stud Bryce Harper is never a bad idea. As the Phillies went on a legendary run that eventually ended at the hands of the Houston Astros in the World Series, Harper went off. The outfielder-turned-first baseman had 6 home runs and 13 RBIs in the postseason last year, so betting on Harper in the playoffs is never a bad idea.

For the Marlins, Josh Bell was the star of the lineup last night. Bell, who came to Miami by virtue of a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, went 3-for-4 last night, and is the best-placed Marlins to make a splash this year.

All said, backing the Philadelphia Phillies in the second NL Wild Card Game is the safer bet.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Head-to-Head

As mentioned earlier, the two teams both hit for high team averages this season. Despite that, the Phillies were a much better team offensively. Their 796 runs scored represented far more than the Marlins, who only saw their players cross the plate 666 times.

In terms of power, the differences are also stark. The Phillies had the eighth-highest home run figure in MLB, while the Marlins occupied the 22nd spot. Moreover, playing against the raucous backdrop of Citizens Bank Park helps the Phillies' chances all the more. The winner will advance to face the Atlanta Braves.

Where to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins

The NL Wild Card Series will be shown on ABC for viewers across the continguous USA. Moreover, fans in the geographic zone of the two respective teams will be able to catch the action on their local providers. For fans in Philly, NBCS Philadelphia will present the game, while viewers in Miami can catch the action on Bally Sports Florida.