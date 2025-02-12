Phoenix Suns post 1-word caption as Julio Rodriguez courtside at Footprint Center after Kevin Durant link-up

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez reported to his team's spring training camp in Arizona this week, but the All-Star slugger was seen near a basketball court rather than a baseball field. The outfielder was in attendance on Tuesday at Footprint Center to watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Memphis Grizzlies after linking up with NBA superstar Kevin Durant the previous evening.

The Phoenix Suns posted a photograph of Julio Rodriguez sitting courtside at Footprint Center through Instagram on Tuesday evening. NBA games in Phoenix are a common attraction for many MLB players arriving in Arizona for spring training, and it has seemingly become a custom for Rodriguez.

"JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" excliamed the Suns in their one-word caption on the image.

Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez had reportedly met up with his friend Kevin Durant immediately upon arriving in Arizona. Rodriguez had shared some pictures of himself and Durant on Instagram when they got together on Monday night.

Moreover, Kevin Durant shares some parallels with Julio Rodriguez. Just like the Mariners outfielder, Durant had started his career in Seattle with the Supersonics and was also named Rookie of the Year. Since then he has also represented the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets.

Durant is considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He has made 15 All-Star Game appearances in his 17-year career thus far and has won two championships, along with four scoring titles, as well as four Olympic gold medals.

Julio Rodriguez present court-side as Kevin Durant reaches miletone

J-Rod was named the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year (Image Source: IMAGN)

According to Jake Garcia of 12SportsAZ, it has become an annual custom for Julio Rodriguez to arrive early to Arizona so he can meet Kevin Durant before the start of spring training. Garcia also claims that Rodriguez is a massive Phoenix Suns fan.

Therefore, Rodriguez must have been delighted to be present in Footprint Center on Tuesday to witness a major milestone moment for Durant. The 36-year-old reached 30,000 career points on Tuesday, becoming only the eighth player in NBA history to join the club after sinking in a free throw for the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Durant scored 34 points on the night, shooting 12 of 18, with three assists, three rebounds, and five blocks. Unfortunately, his effort was not enough to prevent the Suns from losing 119-112 to the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

