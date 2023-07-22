Henry Davis stole the show at the Angel Stadium. Davis contributed two home runs on a Friday when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels combined for eight, driving Shohei Ohtani deep twice as Pittsburgh lost 8-5. The youngster matched his career total and had his first multihomer game.

27 games into his rookie season, Davis, 23, became the first player to smash two home runs off of Ohtani.

".@Pirates rookie Henry Davis is the 1st player with a 2-HR game against Shohei Ohtani! H/T @SlangsOnSports" - MLB

Pirates fans were elated by Davis' performance and have flooded social media with comments for the rookie.

"I’ll say it again, better than Elly," wrote one while the other commented: "This is actually kind of nuts lol the first thing to be happy bout as a pirates fan since April."

He has as much raw power as anyone in the majors.

henry davis for mvp

Ji Man Choi was the first Pirates hitter to reach Ohtani, and his two-run drive in the fourth inning was the game's first run. After that, Davis added another home run to his hat trick by connecting with a 1-1 sweeper at the top of the zone and hitting the ball 410 feet to centre field.

Henry Davis becomes the only Major Leaguer to homer twice in a game off Shohei Ohtani

Davis hit his second home run against Ohtani, becoming the first Major Leaguer to do so. The four home runs the Pirates hit off of Ohtani were the most the two-way star has ever given up in a game.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks

Jack Suwinski also went deep against Ohtani for his 20th big ball of the year.

When asked what made him succeed against Ohtani, Davis replied:

“I was just trying to be on time for the fastball and swing at good pitches to hit.”

Davis, who is only 23 years old, is expected to play a significant role in the Pirates' future ambitions as part of their youth movement. Whle he spent the most of his MLB playing time in right field while being primarily a catcher in the Minors, he provides choices to a team that is seeking to embrace flexibility more.

